Policemen clear a road with fallen trees near the airport Legaspi City, Albay province, south of Manila on Dec. 3, 2019, after Typhoon Kamurri battered the province. Weather forecasters said the typhoon will cross the provinces of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro in the afternoon.
AFP/Simvale Sayat
Typhoon Tisoy leaves at least 11 dead
(Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Severe tropical storm Tisoy (internal name Kammuri) killed at least 11 people as it moves to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday.

Police reports from the Bicol Region said that the following were killed by “Tisoy”:

  • One in Libmanan, Camarines Sur (electrocuted)
  • One in Bulan Sorsogon (drowning)
  • One in evacuation center in Sorsogon City
  • One in Goa, Camarines Sur
  • One in Pili, Camarines Sur (drowning)

Four were killed in Oriental Mindoro while one was killed in Marinduque. They are the following:

  • Ildefonso Reyes de los Santos, 59 years old, from Oriental Mindoro (fallen tree)
  • Jessie Santos, 37 years old from Oriental Mindoro (fallen tree)
  • Efren de Guzman, 48 years old from Pinamalayan (heart attack)
  • Domindor Motol Lazo, 64 years old from Pinamalayan (heart attack)
  • Bernabe Minay Lundag, 38 years old (fallen coconut tree)

A report from the Office of Civil Defense of the Eastern Visayas region stated that one was killed due to head injury and internal hemorrhage.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest situational report that “Tisoy” affected 123,912 families or 495,408 persons in Central Luzon, Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions, as well as in the National Capital Region and the MIMAROPA.

FOLLOW: LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy

State weather bureau PAGASA downgraded "Tisoy" from a typhoon to severe tropical storm in its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin Wednesday. This was after “Tisoy” barrelled through the Philippine land mass on Tuesday.

PAGASA also lifted all tropical cyclone warning signals in the country in its 11 a.m. bulletin. — Kristine Joy Patag

