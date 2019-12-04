SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Severe Tropical Storm Tisoy (international name Kammuri) is expected to continuously weaken due to the northeast monsoon.
Zoom Earth
'Tisoy' downgraded to severe tropical storm
(Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 8:54am

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has downgraded "Tisoy" (international name: Kammuri) into a severe tropical storm as it further weakened Wednesday morning.

AT 4 a.m., "Tisoy" was located 275 km west-northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro or 195 km west southwest of Subic, Zambales.

The weather disturbance packs maximum winds of up to 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph. It is moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

"Tisoy" is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are still up in the following areas:

TCWS #2 

  • Southern Zambales (Castillejos, Olongapo City, San Antonio, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso, Subic)
  • Bataan
  • western Cavite (Alfonso, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, Magallanes, Maragondon, Ternate)
  • western Batangas (Calaca, Balayan, Tuy, Calatagan, Lian, Nasugbu)
  • northwestern Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island (Abra de Ilog, Looc, Lubang, Mamburao, Paluan)

TCWS #1

  • Metro Manila
  • western Quezon (Dolores, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, San Antonio)
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • rest of Batangas
  • rest of Cavite
  • Northern Palawan including Calamian Islands (El Nido, Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)
  • southwestern Bulacan (Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Bulakan, Obando, Meycauayan City, Marilao, Bocaue, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Plaridel, Pulilan, Baliuag, Bustos, Pandi, Sta. Maria, San Jose Del Monte City)
  • western Pampanga (Mabalacat City, Angeles City, Porac, Floridablanca, Lubao, Guagua, Sta. Rita, Bacolor, San Fernando City, Sto. Tomas, Minalin, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Masantol, Apalit, San Simon)
  • western Tarlac (Mayantoc, San Jose, Capas, Bamban)
  • rest of Zambales
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • rest of Occidental Mindoro

Meanwhile, TCWS have been lifted for northwestern Antique, southern Nueva Ecija, rest of northern Palawan, rest of Tarlac, northern and central Quezon, western Romblon, rest of Pampanga, rest of Bulacan and Marinduque.

Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora will experience moderate with occasional heavy rains on Wednesday.

PAGASA advised residents in these areas, particularly those living in areas prone to flash floods and landslides, to take appropriate actions and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction management offices.

The state weather bureau also warned that sea travel is risky in areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

The northeast monsoon or "amihan" is also expected to bring gusty conditions to other areas in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Forecast positions

• 24 hours (Thursday morning): 560 km west of Subic, Zambales
• 48 hours (Friday morning):830 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (outside PAR)

DOST PAGASA

— Patricia Lourdes Viray

PAGASA TISOYPH WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
By Rosette Adel | 20 hours ago
Several classes remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”
Headlines
fb tw
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte slams water concessionaires
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
A furious President Duterte yesterday threatened to file charges of economic sabotage against the private water concessionaires...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines lowest in reading comprehension among 79 countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The Philippines had an average reading score of 340, more than 200 points below China (555) and more than 100 points less...
Headlines
fb tw
SC rules unconstitutional PhilSAT prerequisite for law school
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court has declared as unconstitutional the Legal Education Board requirement for aspiring law students to pass...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
10 hours ago
Go recommends cash incentives for barangay officials
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Office of the President is doing everything it could to give P3,000 Christmas incentives to barangay officials and employees...
Headlines
fb tw
10 hours ago
Dedicated tourism web page launched for SEAG visitors
By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has launched a website to assist delegates of the Southeast Asian Games in discovering places to...
Headlines
fb tw
10 hours ago
No presents for Duterte, but a motorbike would do
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte would still want to have a motorcycle as a Christmas present even if it caused him injuries and health troubles...
Headlines
fb tw
10 hours ago
PNP downplays Duterte’s statement on killing drug lords
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday downplayed President Duterte’s remarks that the country’s next police...
Headlines
fb tw
10 hours ago
Senators to fast-track vape regulation bill
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Senate will speed up passage of a measure that seeks to regulate e-cigarettes and vapes as the arrest of users and closures...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with