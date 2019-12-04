'Tisoy' downgraded to severe tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has downgraded " Tisoy " (international name: Kammuri ) into a severe tropical storm as it further weakened Wednesday morning.

AT 4 a.m., " Tisoy" was located 275 km west-northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro or 195 km west southwest of Subic, Zambales.

The weather disturbance packs maximum winds of up to 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph. It is moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

"Tisoy" is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are still up in the following areas:

TCWS #2

Southern Zambales (Castillejos, Olongapo City, San Antonio, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso, Subic)

Bataan

western Cavite (Alfonso, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, Magallanes, Maragondon, Ternate)

western Batangas (Calaca, Balayan, Tuy , Calatagan, Lian, Nasugbu)

, Calatagan, Lian, Nasugbu) northwestern Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island (Abra de Ilog, Looc, Lubang, Mamburao, Paluan)

TCWS #1

Metro Manila

western Quezon (Dolores, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, San Antonio)

Laguna

Rizal

rest of Batangas

rest of Cavite

Northern Palawan including Calamian Islands (El Nido, Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)

southwestern Bulacan (Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Bulakan, Obando, Meycauayan City, Marilao, Bocaue, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Plaridel, Pulilan, Baliuag, Bustos, Pandi, Sta. Maria, San Jose Del Monte City)

Bulacan (Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Bulakan, Obando, Meycauayan City, Marilao, Bocaue, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Plaridel, Pulilan, Baliuag, Bustos, Pandi, Sta. Maria, City) western Pampanga (Mabalacat City, Angeles City, Porac, Floridablanca, Lubao, Guagua, Sta. Rita, Bacolor, San Fernando City, Sto . Tomas, Minalin, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Masantol, Apalit, San Simon)

Pampanga (Mabalacat City, Angeles City, Porac, Floridablanca, Lubao, Guagua, Sta. Rita, Bacolor, San Fernando City, . Tomas, Minalin, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Masantol, Apalit, San Simon) western Tarlac (Mayantoc, San Jose, Capas, Bamban)

rest of Zambales

Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

Meanwhile, TCWS have been lifted for northwestern Antique, southern Nueva Ecija, rest of northern Palawan, rest of Tarlac, northern and central Quezon, western Romblon, rest of Pampanga, rest of Bulacan and Marinduque.

Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora will experience moderate with occasional heavy rains on Wednesday.

PAGASA advised residents in these areas, particularly those living in areas prone to flash floods and landslides, to take appropriate actions and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction management offices.

The state weather bureau also warned that sea travel is risky in areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

The northeast monsoon or " amihan " is also expected to bring gusty conditions to other areas in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Forecast positions

• 24 hours (Thursday morning): 560 km west of Subic, Zambales

• 48 hours (Friday morning):830 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (outside PAR)

DOST PAGASA

— Patricia Lourdes Viray