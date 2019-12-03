SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police investigators look for evidence next to a backhoe after a vehicle and human remains were dug up from a shallow grave in the town of Ampatuan, Maguindanao in a Nov. 25, 2009 file photo.
AFP, File
Journalists ask SC to allow live coverage of Ampatuan massacre promulgation
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 8:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Journalists' groups and newsrooms are asking the Supreme Court to allow open and live coverage of the promulgation of the verdict in the Ampatuan massacre case, which will be announced two weeks from now.

After a 10-year trial, the promulgation of judgment will be done at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City at 9 a.m. on December 19. 

In a letter, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism asked the high court to allow media organizations to conduct live coverage and streaming of the court ruling.

They also asked the SC to designate a specific area within the courtroom for reporters and camera crew to stay during the reading of the decision of Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221.

The groups said live coverage would allow the families of the 58 victims—32 of whom were media workers—to hear live the reading of the court’s decision on the killing of their relatives.

Aside from NUJP, CMFR and PCIJ, the following indicated support for the request:

  • Carol Arguillas, MindaNews
  • Ariel Sebellino, Philippine Press Institute
  • Jamela Alindogan, Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines
  • Abel Ulanday, Inquirer.net/Philippine Daily Inquirer
  • Amalia Cabusao, Mindanao Times
  • Camille Diola, Philstar.com and Interaksyon
  • Ed Lingao, journalist
  • Ellen Tordesillas, VERA Files
  • Ging Reyes, ABS-CBN
  • Herbie Gomez, Mindanao Gold Star Daily
  • Joyce Pañares, journalist
  • Luchi Cruz-Valdez, News5
  • Manny Mogato, freelance journalist
  • Maria Ressa, Rappler
  • Notre Dame Broadcasting Corp
  • Radyo ni Juan Network
  • The Mindanao Cross

Most victims' kin are in Mindanao

“The families of the victims are mostly based in General Santos City, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao. Not every family has the capacity to fly to Manila,” they said.

“The trial of the Ampatuan massacre has been followed by the families mostly through after-hearing reports and off-court broadcasts in the past years. It is now their hope that they be allowed to hear the decision simultaneously as it is read in court. The promulgation is the culmination of their fight for justice at the lower court,” they added.

The journalists' groups also said that the live streaming would allow the public to hear firsthand how Reyes would rule on the case and would boost the public’s trust on transparency and accountability of court processes.

The Ampatuan massacre is tagged as the Philippines’ worst case of election-related violence and the single deadliest attack on journalists in the Philippines.

NUJP and FOCAP earlier said they are expecting no less than a guilty verdict for the principal accused in the November 23, 2009 carnage.

‘No effect on substantive matters’

The media groups likewise stressed that live coverage would not be prejudicial to the rights of the 197 individuals allegedly involved in the grisly massacre as promulgation merely pertains to the reading of the judge’s verdict.

The principal accused in the case are brothers Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr., Zaldy Ampatuan and Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan.

Covering or streaming the promulgation would also have no effect on the substantive matters, the organizations added.

“These matters would have already been decided by the court at the time of the promulgation and no longer under judicial considerations,” they said.

In 2011, the Supreme Court allowed the live coverage of the Ampatuan massacre trial subject to certain restrictions, which required media outlets to broadcast the court proceedings from start to finish without breaks and barred journalists from providing annotations while the hearing was ongoing.

But in 2012, the high court granted the motion for reconsideration of the Ampatuan camp. Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr. argued that live media coverage would violate his right to due process.

The SC affirmed its ruling disallowing the live coverage of the Ampatuan Massacre trial in 2015.

AMPATUAN MASSACRE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
Several classes remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”
Headlines
fb tw
‘Tisoy’ weakens anew after 4th landfall over Mindoro
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The typhoon is projected to be over the West Philippine Sea by evening and outside PAR on Thursday.
Headlines
fb tw
Citing academic freedom, Supreme Court declares PhiLSAT unconstitutional
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court declared the memorandum order of the Legal Education Board (LEB) requiring aspiring law students to take...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
31 minutes ago
Philippines lowest in reading comprehension among 79 countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 31 minutes ago
The Philippines had an average reading score of 340, more than 200 points below China (555) and more than 100 points less...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Tourism website for SEA Games visitors unveiled
2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched a tourism website dedicated for the visitors of the 30th Southeast Asian Games,...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Only 3 areas under Signal No. 3 as ‘Tisoy’ weakens further
3 hours ago
The weakening of “Tisoy” was expected after it made four landfalls over Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque and Oriental...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
PHISGOC: We need to finish all SEA Games events by December 11
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Hopefully these adjustments won't affect their performance, but again, it's out of our control. [And] we must finish at December...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Duterte restricts assignment of military, police details to civilians
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The updated guidelines on the assigning of military and police personnel to civilians are contained in Executive Order 98...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with