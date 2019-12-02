EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo taken November 2018, families and journalists gather in Ampatuan, Maguindanao to mark the ninth year since the massacre.
Philstar.com/Jonathan de Santos
Maguindanao massacre ruling out on December 19
(Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City court in charge of the Maguindanao massacre trial will hand down its decision on the decade-old case this month.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes set the date of promulgation of judgment on the multiple murder cases filed against over 100 suspects—including members of the Ampatuan clan—on December 19, 9 a.m. at the Quezon City Jail-Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Last month, the Supreme Court gave Reyes until December 20 to issue a decision on the Maguindanao massacre—considered the worst election-related violence and attack on press freedom in the country.

November 23 marked the 10th year since 58 people—32 of them journalists—were massacred in Maguindanao province.

The ambush took place when they were on their way to a local Commission on Elections office to witness the filing of then gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu.

Members of the Ampatuan clan are being tried for the case. Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr. and Zaldy Ampatuan are the primary accused in the case.

Ampatuan patriarch Andal Sr.—alleged mastermind in the killings—died in July 2015. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

AMPATUAN MASSACRE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 2
6 hours ago
Here is the running list of areas where class cancellations are announced for December 2 due to Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Mañosa siblings refused help, face P620 million lawsuits
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The heirs of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa refused an offer of assistance from a “white...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo to Duterte: Focus on problems, not 2022 polls
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday dismissed President Duterte’s latest pronouncement that she should not seek the...
Headlines
fb tw
Sara Duterte: Why use 'Manila' song to cheer on athletes from across Philippines?
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"Did Lapu-Lapu die for Manila? Wag po natin gawing excuse ang upbeat danceable song. Kami nagimbento ng budots." 
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte hopes successor will continue drug war
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that his successor would continue his controversial crackdown on illegal drugs, a problem...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 minutes ago
I won't be surprised if SEA Games critics are praying that we lose — Sotto
By Franco Luna | 2 minutes ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III slammed critics who were raising questions over the planning of the SEA Games.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
1 hour ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as Tisoy maintains strength
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
PAGASA raised Signal No. 3 over several areas in Bicol as Typhoon Tisoy maintains its strength.
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Rousing Day One for Pinoy athletes
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
They do mean business.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with