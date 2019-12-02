Maguindanao massacre ruling out on December 19

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City court in charge of the Maguindanao massacre trial will hand down its decision on the decade-old case this month.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes set the date of promulgation of judgment on the multiple murder cases filed against over 100 suspects—including members of the Ampatuan clan—on December 19, 9 a.m. at the Quezon City Jail-Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Last month, the Supreme Court gave Reyes until December 20 to issue a decision on the Maguindanao massacre—considered the worst election-related violence and attack on press freedom in the country.

November 23 marked the 10th year since 58 people—32 of them journalists—were massacred in Maguindanao province.

The ambush took place when they were on their way to a local Commission on Elections office to witness the filing of then gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu.

Members of the Ampatuan clan are being tried for the case. Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr. and Zaldy Ampatuan are the primary accused in the case.

Ampatuan patriarch Andal Sr.—alleged mastermind in the killings—died in July 2015. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Kristine Joy Patag