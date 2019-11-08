EXPLAINERS
The Nov. 23, 2009 massacre claimed the lives of 58 people, including 32 media practitioners.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
SC extends deadline for Maguindanao massacre ruling
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has granted a Quezon City judge’s appeal for more time to rule on the multiple murder cases filed against over 100 suspects tagged in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 21 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes on October 28 sent a letter to the Supreme Court asking for a 30-day extension of the period given to her to rule on the cases.

In a letter dated Thursday, SC’s Office of the Court Administrator said it has found Reyes’ request “reasonable” and granted her appeal.

“Please be reminded however that you are hereby granted a non-extendable period of 30 days from 20 November 2019 or until 20 December 2019, within which to decide the said criminal cases,” the office said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

