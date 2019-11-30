Typhoon Tisoy enters PAR on SEA Games opening

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kammuri entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The typhoon entered the country’s jurisdiction at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, which is the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. It was given a local name “Tisoy” —the 20th tropical cyclone in 2019.

“Tisoy” was located 1,165 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour and gusts of up to 185 kph. It is moving west southwest at 15 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over the following areas:

eastern Samar and eastern section of Northern Samar Laoang Palapag Mapanas Gamay Lapinig Catubig Las Navas



Occasional to frequent heavy rains will prevail over Bicol Region, Samar provinces and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Romblon, Marinduque and Quezon.

The typhoon will dump frequent to continuous heavy rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan while moderate to occasional heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Luzon.

"Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions," the weather bureau said.

PAGASA warned fishermen against sailing over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signal, the northern and western seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of the country.

Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over the rest of northern Samar, Samar, Catanduanes and Sorsogon in the next weather bulletin.

The weather bureau said that “Tisoy” may make a landfall over Bicol Region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday early morning.

Forecast position