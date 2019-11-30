EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The typhoon entered the country’s jurisdiction at 4:00 p.m. It was given a local name “Tisoy” —the 20th tropical cyclone in 2019.
Screengrab/earth.nullschool.net
Typhoon Tisoy enters PAR on SEA Games opening
(Philstar.com) - November 30, 2019 - 6:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kammuri entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The typhoon entered the country’s jurisdiction at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, which is the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. It was given a local name “Tisoy” —the 20th tropical cyclone in 2019.

“Tisoy” was located 1,165 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour and gusts of up to 185 kph. It is moving west southwest at 15 kph. 

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over the following areas: 

  • eastern Samar and eastern section of Northern Samar 
    • Laoang
    • Palapag
    • Mapanas
    • Gamay
    • Lapinig
    • Catubig
    • Las Navas

Occasional to frequent heavy rains will prevail over Bicol Region, Samar provinces and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Romblon, Marinduque and Quezon.  

The typhoon will dump frequent to continuous heavy rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan while moderate to occasional heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Luzon.  

"Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions," the weather bureau said.

PAGASA warned fishermen against sailing over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signal, the northern and western seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of the country.

Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over the rest of northern Samar, Samar, Catanduanes and Sorsogon in the next weather bulletin.

The weather bureau said that “Tisoy” may make a landfall over Bicol Region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday early morning.  

Forecast position

  • 24 hour (Sunday afternoon): 635 km east of Virac, Catanduanes
  • 48 hour (Monday afternoon): 190 km east of Virac, Catanduanes
  • 72 hour (Tuesday afternoon): in the vicinity of Tayabas, Quezon
  • 96 hour (Wednesday afternoon): 300 km west of Subic, Zambales
  • 120 hour (Thursday afternoon): 540 km west of Subic, Zambales

TYPHOON KAMMURI TYPHOON TISOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte claims dumping bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay, Laguna Lake
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte on failed traffic promise: Congress did not pass the budget on time
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
The president in June said that he would work on cutting travel time along EDSA before 2019 ends.
Headlines
fb tw
PNP welcomes Duterte ‘takeover’ of leadership
By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
The Philippine National Police sees no problem if President Duterte himself takes over leadership of the police force.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to attend SEA Games opening ceremony
By James Edgar | 7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will attend Saturday's opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games, the presidential palace said,...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon Kammuri further strengthens en route to Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The typhoon is forecast to enter the country’s jurisdiction between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
7 hours ago
Bucks hold off Cavaliers for 10th straight win
By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
Every time the Cavs got within striking distance of levelling the score, Antetokounmpo answered with a basket of his own to...
Headlines
fb tw
21 hours ago
Philippines, SEA Games brace for typhoon NDRRMC ready
By Rhodina Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) opens today with the shadow of Typhoon Kammuri looming larger as it gains strength moving...
Headlines
fb tw
21 hours ago
No goverment declaration, but some schools, LGUs suspend classes
By Christina Mendez | 21 hours ago
Saying 12 days is too long, President Duterte has dismissed proposals to suspend classes during the duration of the 30th...
Headlines
fb tw
21 hours ago
Duterte apologizes for SEAG snafus
By Christina Mendez | 21 hours ago
Even as glitches in the hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games abated, President Duterte apologized last night to the foreign...
Headlines
fb tw
21 hours ago
POGOs warned: Pay taxes in 3 days, or else…
21 hours ago
President Duterte has given an ultimatum to Philippine offshore gaming operators and their service providers to pay their...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with