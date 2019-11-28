Typhoon on course to hit Philippines, seen to dampen hosting of SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — A typhoon is en route to bring powerful winds and heavy rains to vast swath of Luzon next week and is forecast to hit venues hosting the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Typhoon Kammuri, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is headed toward southern Luzon with peak winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph.

Moving west northwest at 10 kph, the typhoon is predicted to enter the country’s jurisdiction between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Once it does, it will be locally called “Tisoy”—the 20th tropical cyclone this year.

The regional sports meet will formally open on November 30, Saturday. The games will run through December 11.

Fifty-six sports will be held in venues in Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Cavite, Batangas and Laguna.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the outer rain bands of “Tisoy”—which is predicted to intensify before landfall—may start bringing scattered rains over Bicol-Samar area on Monday.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario described December 3 and 4 as “critical days”—dates where “Tisoy” is expected to cross southern Luzon.

Frequent to continuous heavy rains over Bicol region, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon and Samar Island may be experienced on Tuesday and even into Wednesday as the typhoon crosses land.

Occasional to frequent heavy rains may be dumped over northern Luzon on Wednesday due to the interaction of “Tisoy” with the tail end of the cold front.

“Tisoy” will exit the Philippine landmass on Wednesday.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas of Bicol region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and Metro Manila.

PAGASA also warned of possible landslides in the mountainous areas of Bicol region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, central Luzon and Cagayan Valley.

The duration and extent of these rains will depend on the orientation of the track and the speed of the typhoon, the agency said.

Rains will gradually weaken in intensity, frequency and duration over most of Luzon by Thursday and Friday. Occasional to frequent heavy rains, meanwhile, will be concentrated over the extreme north Luzon.

Esperanza Cayanan, PAGASA weather division chief, said the decision to suspend the games rest with the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee.

“We are providing them information on what are the possible impacts because they are the ones who will decide whether to reschedule or push through with the games,” she said in Filipino.

Forecast positions