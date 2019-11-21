EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken November 20, a vape shop owner takes a puff in Manila. President Duterte ordered a ban on the importation of e-cigarettes and similar products and the arrest of those using them in public.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Guevarra: Written order banning 'all forms of vaping' may be out soon
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 6:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — All types of vaping may soon be prohibited under the new executive order that the government will issue, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said that vaping is covered by Executive Order No. 26 “if the same uses any tobacco derivative.”

The Justice secretary added: “The [Office of the President], I understand, is about to issue a new EO to cover all types of vaping.”

READ: No written orders yet, but PNP ready to 'book' vape users

In 2017, Duterte issued Executive Order No. 26 banning smoking in enclosed public places and in public conveyances.

The EO defined smoking as "being in possession or control of a lit tobacco product," which is a product “entirely or partly made of tobacco leaf as raw material which are manufactured to be used for smoking, sucking, chewing or snuffing such as but not limited to cigarette, cigar, pipe, shisha/hookah and chew tobacco.”

E-cigarettes use a liquid that often, but not always, contain nicotine.

Duterte on Wednesday night said that his order to arrest those using vapes is based on a law “which says that you cannot distribute toxic materials in public places.”

It is unclear which law Duterte meant, but the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act of 1990 "to regulate, restrict or prohibit the importation, manufacture, processing, sale, distribution, use and disposal of chemical substances and mixtures that present unreasonable risk and/or injury to health or the environment."

It covers hazardous substances that pose "short-term acute hazards, such as acute toxicity by ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption, corrosivity or other skin or eye contact hazard or the risk of fire or explosion" as well as long-term risks.

The president also said that one should only vape at home, but Guevarra explained that Duterte may have meant that vaping should only be done in "non-public places."

EO26 allows smoking in Designated Smoking Areas.

'Never mind, it will come'

The chief executive admitted that there is no executive order yet that contains his latest order. “Never mind, it will come,” he said.

Despite the lack of the new EO that would supposedly ban vaping, police started the arrest of vape users Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP’s officer-in-charge, was quick to order all police units “to enforce the ban on use of vapes, ensure that all violators will be arrested and properly recorded in the police blotters.”

Gamboa clarified that those arrested will not face jail time, but would be added to a police blotter and would have their items confiscated.

This is not the first time that the police acted on Duterte’s verbal order, despite a lack of written memorandum.

While questions on the legal basis of the supposed rounding up of vapers hound Duterte’s order,  Integrated Bar of the Philippines national president Domingo Egon Cayosa said that those who feel aggrieved may run to our courts.

He told CNN Philippines in a phone patch interview: "The judiciary will interpret if the law is applicable or not. If the executive [branch] already made its position, according to the executive, they have a basis, anyone who does not agree with that executive action has the right to go to the courts."

Meanwhile Guevarra, asked earlier if arrests of vapers based on Duterte's verbal order is deemed legal, told Philstar.com: "Let's cross the bridge when we get there."

RELATED VIDEO:

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA SMOKING BAN VAPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Here are the government offices and positions that Duterte has created since 2016
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said he as chief executive, unlike Congress, does not have the power to create offices and government...
Headlines
DOTr: Old jeepneys can temporarily ply roads beyond 2020 if they meet conditions
8 hours ago
Old jeepneys will be allowed to ply roads after July 30, 2020, provided that they pass the road worthiness check under the...
Headlines
Robredo tells Duterte: Want me out? Just say it
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Vice President Robredo advised President Duterte to tell her directly if he wants her out of the government's drug war.
Headlines
Robredo to Duterte: Just tell me to leave
By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
She won’t hesitate to quit her post as chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) if President...
Headlines
Palace believes Filipinos will 'eventually appreciate' China amid low trust ratings
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Malacañang believes Filipinos will eventually appreciate China despite a poll showing a drop in Beijing's trust r...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Despite CHR's efforts, some senators still seem unsure of commission's job
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The 1987 Constitution provided for the creation of CHR and gave the mandate to protect and promote the rights and dignity...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Palace to VP Robredo, PNoy: Trust is earned
2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo must earn President Rodrigo Duterte’s trust, Malacañang told her and former President...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Sniffing dogs to be deployed for SEA Games security
4 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will be deploying K-9 teams to the venues of this year's Southeast Asian Games.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Up to courts if vaper arrests based on verbal orders legal — IBP
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
"Anyone who does not agree by that executive action has the right to go to the courts,” IBP national president Egon...
Headlines
5 hours ago
‘Do good, look good, talk good,’ SEA Games taskforce told
5 hours ago
The task group assigned to secure the 30th Southeast Asian Games was advised to do good, look good and talk good while on...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with