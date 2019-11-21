EXPLAINERS
In this Nov. 21, 2019 photo, Task Group “National Capital Region” is sent off for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
NCRPO/Released
‘Do good, look good, talk good,’ SEA Games taskforce told
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The task group assigned to secure the 30th Southeast Asian Games was advised to do good, look good and talk good while on duty at the multi-sport event happening less than a week from now.

Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., a retired military chief and the functional area director for Games and Security and Safety Manila Cluster of the SEA Games Organizing committee, gave the reminder during the send-off of the SEA Games task force.

“Do good: galingan niyo ang trabaho ninyo; Look good: make sure you look good because you represent not only the PNP but the whole country; Talk good: we all have to talk good about the SEA Games, ito ay ating piyesta na idadaaos natin kasama ang iba’t-ibang mga atleta,” Catapang was quoted in a release.

(Do good: do your best in your work; Look good: make sure you look good because you represent not only the PNP but the whole country; Talk good: we all have to talk good about the SEA Games, this is a festival we are holding with all the other athletes)

Personnel of the Philippine National Police together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other members agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Office of the Civil Defense, Metro Manila Development Authority and other local government units included in Task Group “National Capital Region” were formally sent off for safety, security and emergency coverage at the NCR Police Office Grandstand in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Thursday morning.

Security Task Force 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 received and accepted the 17, 734 personnel and resources of Task Group “Metro Manila” were received and sent off for the SEA Games that would be held from November 30 to December 11.

Police Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP officer-in-charge, said he is expecting police officers "to perform their tasks with the highest degree of professionalism, dedication, integrity and courage."

 “The 30th SEA Games event calls for the active participation and collaboration of every concerned entity not only to ensure its success but rather to deliver the best SEA Game 2019 edition, beating the high expectation of our counterparts,” the interim top cop said.

“For Team PNP, it is extremely important to keep in mind that unity and teamwork are the mantras that we should always carry to ensure success in any given mission; Collectively we should work hard to ensure zero incidents during the 30th SEA Games, borrowing the theme of 2019 SEA Games, together we win as one,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, outgoing chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, said, there are total of 19,767 police officers and personnel of government agencies that would be deployed for the SEA Games hosting.

SEA Games is a biennial multi-sport event that the Philippines is hosting this year. —Rosette Adel

