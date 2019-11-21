Maguindanao massacre suspect Zaldy Ampatuan still in hospital

MANILA, Philippines — Former regional governor Datu Zaldy Ampatuan, one of the principal suspects in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, remains confined in a hospital.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology informed the Quezon City Regional Trial Court 221 that Ampatuan remains confined in Makati Medical Center where he is receiving continuous physical and occupational therapy.

Ampatuan is one of the primary accused in the multiple murder case over the gruesome Maguindanao massacre pending before the said court.

A STAR report said the suspect was rushed to the Taguig- Pateros District Hospital on October 21 following an examination conducted by the nurse on duty at the detention facility.

Aside from losing consciousness, Ampatuan also suffered from weakness on the left side of the body and slurred speech.

Lt. Col. Jhon Montero, warden of the Quezon City jail annex at Camp Bagong Diwa Taguig, told the court in a letter dated November 19 that Ampatuan was confined in Makati Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit for a week, from October 22 to 29.

Ampatuan was later transferred to an ordinary room where he continues to stay for a month since he was brought to the hospital.

Document submitted to the court showed that Ampatuan is said to be suffering from a recurring heart ailment, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic atrial fibrilliation.

Verdict in a month

November 23, Saturday, marks the 10th year since the Ampatuan massacre took the lives of 58 people, 32 of whom were journalists.

They were on their way to a local Commission on Elections office to witness the filing of the certificate of candidacy for then-Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael Mangudadatu when they were flagged and killed by gunmen in Ampatuan town.

Members of the Ampatuan clan, political rivals of the Mangudadatus, were accused of ordering the killing.

A ruling on the case may be released before December 20, after the Supreme Court granted Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes’ request for extension.