EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Chinese soldiers take part in a rehearsal ahead of a military parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
AFP/Greg Baker, File
US might lack resolve to match China's power in Asia — analyst
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — As China is expanding its strategic power in Asia, the United States might lack the resolve to retain its leadership in the region, an analyst said.

Sam Roggeveen, director of Australia-based Lowy Institute's International Security Program, said the US is now facing an adversary much larger than the USSR in economic terms.

Speaking at a China forum in Makati City, Roggeveen noted that China is not developing its modern military capabilities at the expense of its overall economy.

The first reason that Roggeveen listed as Washington's reason why it is likely to lack resolve in matching Beijing's dominance in Asia is that it's "too expensive."

"China is becoming a military superpower and it's barely breaking a sweat," Roggeveen said.

Citing Australia's 2017 foreign policy white paper, the analyst said China's economy is projected to be worth $42 trillion by 2035 while the US economy at that time will be around $24 trillion.

"To match China in Asia while maintaining a global footprint is simply not realistic for the US even for a power of America's size," Roggeveen said.

Another reason that the Lowy analyst mentioned is that it might not be worth it for the US to match China's strategic leadership in the region.

Even if it tries to do so, Beijing will not lock Washington out of Asia economically, the analyst said in the forum.

"As other European or Western powers have found, even once the strategic power in Asia has receded, the United Kingdom for example, even the Netherlands — they have still continued to benefit from Asia's economic rise," he said.

Roggeveen also cited the presence of other powers in the region, such as Japan, India and Russia that would constrain China's ambitions.

"For great powers such as Japan and India and Russia, the rise of China is an enormous challenge but manageable even without the US," he said.

Under the Obama administration, the US pursued an Asia pivot policy, which involved a deepening of ties with regional actors, including the Philippines.

Washington earlier stressed that the Trump administration remains "extremely engaged" in the region despite the US leader skipping the recent ASEAN Summit in Bangkok.

Trump sent US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US national security advisor Robert O'Brien to the meeting, prompting at least seven ASEAN leaders, including President Rodrigo Duterte, to skip the event.

The US leader later on invited ASEAN leaders to a "special summit" in the US next year.

ASIA CHINA DONALD TRUMP LOWY INSTITUTE UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte wants ‘Use Use Use,’ not just ‘Build Build Build’
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered concerned agencies to speed up completion of their infrastructure projects under the “Build,...
Headlines
'Anti-drug czar' Robredo not in Duterte Cabinet after all
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Speaking to reporters in Davao City last October 31, Duterte said Robredo should have a Cabinet rank if she becomes "anti-drug...
Headlines
Philippine’s 1st EVALI case: It was bound to happen
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The report on the first case of electronic cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury did not come as a surprise for health...
Headlines
Rice farmers accept Duterte apology but want action
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Local farmers accepted President Duterte’s apology, but demanded that concrete actions be taken as their losses due...
Headlines
House bill taxing POGOs hurdles panel
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
As debates rage over whether to tax offshore gaming operations in the Philippines, the House committee on ways and means approved...
Headlines
Latest
59 minutes ago
Philippines 'patient zero' for disinformation — communications professor
By Franco Luna | 59 minutes ago
A DLSU professor expressed worry over the upward trend in growth of disinformation operations in the Philippines.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Manila's hidden reservoir to re-emerge as tourist draw
2 hours ago
Vaulted ceilings and rows of stone columns stretch into the humid darkness deep below the Philippine capital, where workers...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Lacson: VP and anti-drug czar Robredo should have access to high-value targets list
3 hours ago
“Kung hindi niya alam kung sino yung nasa high-value target list, and then how could she proceed in the first plac...
Headlines
3 hours ago
NDRRMC: More than 3,000 people affected by 'Ramon'
3 hours ago
The NDRRMC said the typhoon has affected 3,479 persons or 848 families in the Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Babuyan Islands brace for Typhoon Ramon landfall as new tropical depression brews
4 hours ago
Typhoon Ramon is inching slowly towards Babuyan Islands while a new tropical depression is brewing east of Visayas.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with