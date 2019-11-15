EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The case stemmed from former Isabela Governor Grace Padaca’s grant of a P25-million contract for a hybrid rice program to Economic Development for Western Isabela and Northern Luzon Foundation Inc. (EDWINLFI).
File photo
Sandiganbayan convicts ex-Isabela Gov. Padaca on graft, malversation
(Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan on Friday convicted former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca on charges of graft and malversation over disbursement of P25-million fund to a private organization.

The STAR reported that the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division sentenced Padaca to 12 to 14 years of imprisonment for malversation and six to 10 years for graft.

The case stemmed from Padaca’s grant of a P25-million contract for a hybrid rice program to Economic Development for Western Isabela and Northern Luzon Foundation Inc. (EDWINLFI).

The former Isabale governor was accused of conspiring with local officials to award the deal to EDWINLFI based on a memorandum of agreement approved by the provincial board.

The prosecution said that the non-government organization failed to liquidate P3.6 million of the amount that should have been disbursed as loans to farmers while P18 million was listed as loan receivables.

Padaca said that she will appeal the anti-graft court’s conviction as she insisted that the money went to the farmers.

She was quoted in the report as saying in Filipino: “I don’t even to know what to say. The P25 million, even one pes,  even a centavo, nothing went to me. Everything went to the farmers of Isabela.”

She also argued that she received authority from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to enter into the memorandum of agreement with EDWINLFI.

Padaca posted an additional bail bond of P70,000 — on top of a bail bond of the same amount she previously paid — for her provisional liberty while she appeals the case. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Elizabeth Marcelo

GRACE PADACA SANDIGANBAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG worried over info shared with Robredo
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
An official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has expressed apprehension over Vice President Leni...
Headlines
'Zero' infrastructure projects during Aquino administration? Not quite
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"Six years, not a single infrastructure na nagawa. Malayong-malayo sa dami,” Panelo claimed.
Headlines
Speaker rejects Duterte special powers for BBB
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Saying it was too late in the day, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has rejected a proposal to give President Duterte special powers...
Headlines
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 15
1 day ago
A number of local government units on Thursday announced suspension of classes in view of the anticipated landfall of Tropical...
Headlines
House conducts charter change hearing in Mindanao
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives, through its committee on constitutional amendments, takes its public consultations on Charter...
Headlines
Latest
4 hours ago
‘Ramon’ gains strength, moves north
4 hours ago
The tropical storm is still moving at 15 kph but is now moving north from an earlier north northwest bearing.
Headlines
14 hours ago
Free eye care services available for Filipinos by 2020
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Free eye care services will become available for Filipinos next year with the implementation of the Universal Health Care...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Go supports additional budget for Robredo-led drug war
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Christopher Go has expressed support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s request for an additional budget in the...
Headlines
14 hours ago
House condoles with Gokongwei family
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives extended the chamber’s condolences to the family of industrialist John Gokongwei...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Duterte signs EO for financial grant to CAFGUs
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered the release of over P130 million for a monthly P2,000 financial grant for each member of the...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with