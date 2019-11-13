Filipinos in Hong Kong told to stay home amid unrest

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday advised Filipinos there to stay at home as a series of protests that crippled the international financial hub this week continues.

Pro-democracy protesters led a campaign of road blocks and vandalism across Hong Kong, prompting closures of schools, shopping malls and a large chunk of the vital train network.

The consulate said those demonstrations were not announced.t.

“Pinapayuhan ang lahat na iwasan ang mga lugar ng protesta at manatili muna sa bahay,” it also said.

(Everyone is advised to avoid areas of protests and remain at home)

“Kung kinakailangang lumabas sa hindi maipagpalibang kadahilanan, pinapayuhan na maging lubhang alerto, mapagmatyag at planuhing mabuti ang paglalakbay,” it added.

(If you need to go out for urgent reasons, you are advised to be very alert, be vigilant and plan your trip ahead.)

The Philippine Consulate General, likewise, advised the public not to wear black and white tops as these are being used by protesters.

Those in need of help may reach the consulate through this number: (+852) 9155-4023.

Hong Kong has been battered by five months of unrest with the recent protests turning into violence. —Rosette Adel with reports from Agence France-Presse