EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Protesters and office workers set up a barricade of bamboo and bricks during a protest in the Central district in Hong Kong on November 13, 2019.
AFP/Dale De La Rey
Filipinos in Hong Kong told to stay home amid unrest
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 7:44pm

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday advised Filipinos there to stay at home as a series of protests that crippled the international financial hub this week continues.

Pro-democracy protesters led a campaign of road blocks and vandalism across Hong Kong, prompting closures of schools, shopping malls and a large chunk of the vital train network.

The consulate said those demonstrations were not announced.t.

“Pinapayuhan ang lahat na iwasan ang mga lugar ng protesta at manatili muna sa bahay,” it also said.

(Everyone is advised to avoid areas of protests and remain at home)

“Kung kinakailangang lumabas sa hindi maipagpalibang kadahilanan, pinapayuhan na maging lubhang alerto, mapagmatyag at planuhing mabuti ang paglalakbay,” it added.

(If you need to go out for urgent reasons, you are advised to be very alert, be vigilant and plan your trip ahead.)

The Philippine Consulate General, likewise, advised the public not to wear black and white tops as these are being used by protesters.

Those in need of help may reach the consulate through this number: (+852) 9155-4023.

Hong Kong has been battered by five months of unrest with the recent protests turning into violence. —Rosette Adel with reports from Agence France-Presse

 

HONG KONG PROTESTS PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine envoy meets US senators calling for De Lima release
11 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez met with two US senators to discuss the case of detained Sen. Leila...
Headlines
Signal No. 1 up over 7 areas as ‘Ramon’ develops into a tropical storm
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The tropical storm packs peak winds up 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is moving west northwest at 20...
Headlines
Duterte visits 3 wakes before heading for Davao
By Christina Mendez | 21 hours ago
President Duterte visited three wakes on Monday night before he flew back home to Davao City where he is expected to spend...
Headlines
Robredo discusses anti-drugs cooperation with US officials
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo met with US officials Wednesday to discuss the status of the two countries' cooperation on the...
Headlines
BCDA chief cites progress on flagship infrastructure projects
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Construction on 32 other projects is seen to start in the next 6-8 months, Dizon said, while 21 projects are in the "advanced...
Headlines
Latest
34 minutes ago
There is more to graffiti than 'making a mess,' activists say
By Ratziel San Juan | 34 minutes ago
Progressive artist group Panday Sining has been under fire for painting protest slogans such as “Presyo, Ibaba! Sahod,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Manila is Asia’s 38th 'most innovative' city
1 hour ago
The City of Manila placed 38th in this year’s index of most innovative cities in Asia, according to data innovation...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Catanduanes now under Signal No. 2 due to ‘Ramon’
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Signal No. 1, meanwhile, remains hoisted over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar and Northern...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. acquires Chevron’s 45% Malampaya stake
4 hours ago
Dennis Uy-led Udenna Corp. announced Wednesday it acquired Chevron Philippines Ltd.’s 45% stake in the $4.5 billion...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Farmers submit 50,000 signatures to House vs rice tariffication law
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The petition was submitted to Rep. Wilfrido Enverga (Quezon), chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Food.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with