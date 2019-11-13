EXPLAINERS
PNP starts bidding for body cams
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Wednesday began the bidding process for almost 3,000 body camera units they are eyeing to purchase as part of the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

Brigadier general Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman said, there were six qualified leaders and proponents in the bidding for the 2,700 body cams.

The PNP previously allocated P334 million for the purchase of some 37,000 body cameras after former PNP chief now Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said the police force would acquire body cameras for the anti-illegal drug operations in 2017.

RELATED: No body cameras for anti-drug cops within 2018

Banac said the PNP is hopeful that the procurement of body cams would push through this year.

“Inaasahan natin na bago mag-December 31 ay makukumpleto na ang lahat ng prosesong ito dahil kung hindi natin ito magagawa ay yung pondo ay babalik muli sa National Treasury at babalik muli tayo sa panibagong simula at ire-request na naman natin ‘yung mga pondong iyan,” the PNP spokesperson said in a recorded interview.

(We are hopeful that this process would be finished by December 31 otherwise the funds would be return to the National Treasury. We would start all over again and request for the funds.)

“So napakahalaga na matapos kaagad itong proseso ng procurement na ito,” he added.  

(So that’s why it’s very important to finish the process of procurement)

On Monday, PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa said the procurement also include accessories, video management software, computer servers, storage and connectivity systems for the body cams.

"The PNP will not only procure body cameras but a sophisticated, reliable, and secure system which will allow complete system management, real-time, live streaming, data storage, and backup and overall connectivity and monitoring," Gamboa was quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

The PNP OIC also said the agency has to balance the use of body cams with the provisions of Data Privacy Act.

The procurement of the body cameras was deferred in 2018 after the purchase process remained  in the bidding phase. —Rosette Adel

