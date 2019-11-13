Philippine envoy meets US senators calling for De Lima release

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez met with two US senators to discuss the case of detained Sen. Leila de Lima.

Romualdez met with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) upon the request of the latter.

Durbin and Markey are among the five US senators that earlier filed a resolution banning the entry of Philippine government officials involved in the detention of De Lima. The others were Marco Rubio (R-FL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Chris Coons (D-DE).

The Philippine envoy and the two US senators also discussed the case of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, who is facing a string of charges including tax evasion and cyberlibel .

"The Ambassador (Romualdez) said he will continue to engage the senators on these issues and all aspects of PH-US relations," the Philippine Embassy in the US said in a tweet.

In September, a US panel approved a bill titled "Prohibition on Entry" which will apply to Philippine government officials involved in the "wrongful" imprisonment of De Lima, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

De Lima has been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial center in Camp Crame since February 2017.

Malacañang , however, decried this US Senate resolution, accusing Washington of interference on the Philippines' sovereignty.