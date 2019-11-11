EXPLAINERS
The Japanese Embassy turned over a new speedboat to the Philippine Coast Guard Monday morning.
PCG/Released
Philippine Coast Guard gets new fast boat from Japan
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard received a new 15-meter fast boat from the Japanese government Monday morning.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda turned over the speedboat to PCG Commandant Vice. Adm. Joel Garcia.

The turnover of the speedboat is part of the promise of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to President Rodrigo Duterte to improve the Philippines' anti-piracy and anti-terrorism capability, PCG spokesperson Captain Armand Balilo said.

In February, the Japanese Embassy turned over two units of 12-meter high-speed boats to the PCG as part of the anti-terrorism packages under Japan's grant aid for the Philippines.

Last year, the PCG also received 10 rigid hull inflatable boats from Japan. 

These were deployed in western Mindanao, as well as critical tourist areas such as Boracay, El Nido and Bohol, Balilo said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

