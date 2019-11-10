EXPLAINERS
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) reaches for a hand shake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) after a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul June 4, 2018.
Ahn Young-joon/Pool/AFP
Duterte attending Asean-South Korea summit in Busan
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2019 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing through with his trip to South Korea this month to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, Malacañang said Sunday.

"Yes. Tuloy siya (He will push through with the trip)," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a radio interview.

The summit will be held in Busan from Nov. 25 to 26 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dialogue partnership between the regional bloc and South Korea.

It will be the biggest international conference to be hosted by South Korea under the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae In, according to the summit's website.  

Panelo said Duterte is likely to have a bilateral meeting with Moon during the visit.

"Most likely there will be. In every foreign visit, there is a bilateral (meeting)," Panelo said.

The two leaders may talk about trade, security and common concerns of Manila and Seoul, he added.

The 74-year old Duterte attended the ASEAN summit in Thailand earlier this month despite suffering from a back pain caused by a motorcycle accident. Officials have claimed there is nothing serious about the president's condition.

The Philippine leader last visited South Korea in June 2018 

ASEAN ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN NATIONS PHILIPPINES-KOREA RELATIONS
