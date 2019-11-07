EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Dindo Generoso was reportedly on his way to host his program on radio station dyEM 96.7 Bai Radio when the shooting happened.
Philippine News Agency/Hermes Pilonggo
Radio broadcaster gunned down in Dumaguete
(Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — A radio broadcaster was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental Thursday morning.

Dindo Generoso was driving his car when he was killed by a lone gunman along Hibbard Avenue in Barangay Piapi around 7:30 a.m., the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines said, citing a police spot report.

He was reportedly on his way to host his program on radio station dyEM 96.7 Bai Radio when the shooting happened.

“The identity of Generoso’s killer and the motive for his murder was not yet clear,” NUJP said.

According to NUJP, Generoso was the second journalist killed since radio broadcaster Edmund Sestoso.

Sestoso was shot by unidentified gunmen in Dumaguete City on April 30, 2018. He died a day after he was attacked.

For the third year in a row, the Philippines was ranked fifth among the countries was ranked fifth among the countries with the worst record of prosecuting killers of journalists, according to New York-based watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists.

CPJ said the Philippines has the most number of “unsolved murders of journalists in countries with [the] worst record for justice.”

JOURNALIST KILLING NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8M
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
Palace: Her success is our success
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s success in the drug war will be the Duterte administration’s success, and the same...
Headlines
Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering...
Headlines
DFA chief to protest China's warning flares vs Philippine military planes after verification
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 22 hours ago
The Philippines' top diplomat is awaiting confirmation on China's firing of warning flares against Philippine military aircraft...
Headlines
Soldiers kill 2 Egyptian suicide bombers in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 10 hours ago
Two alleged Egyptians and their Filipino companion suspected to be suicide bombers of the Abu Sayyaf were gunned down during...
Headlines
Latest
10 hours ago
DOH confirms Philippine’s 4th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health has confirmed the country’s fourth case of vaccine-derived poliovirus involving a three-year-old...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Probe ship harassment, Government urged
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Retired senior associate justice Antonio Carpio has urged the government to lodge a protest against China’s harassment...
Headlines
10 hours ago
House Oks use of P10 billion for palay buying
By Jess Diaz | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday approved a joint resolution allowing the use of nearly P10 billion in additional funds...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Water interruption may last until March 2020
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
The water shortage in Metro Manila will continue until next year, regulators revealed during a hearing at the House of Representatives...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Napolcom starts dismissal proceedings vs ninja cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The National Police Commission has started summary dismissal proceedings against 13 “ninja cops” or police officers...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with