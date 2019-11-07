Radio broadcaster gunned down in Dumaguete

MANILA, Philippines — A radio broadcaster was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental Thursday morning.

Dindo Generoso was driving his car when he was killed by a lone gunman along Hibbard Avenue in Barangay Piapi around 7:30 a.m., the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines said, citing a police spot report.

He was reportedly on his way to host his program on radio station dyEM 96.7 Bai Radio when the shooting happened.

“The identity of Generoso’s killer and the motive for his murder was not yet clear,” NUJP said.

According to NUJP, Generoso was the second journalist killed since radio broadcaster Edmund Sestoso.

Sestoso was shot by unidentified gunmen in Dumaguete City on April 30, 2018. He died a day after he was attacked.

For the third year in a row, the Philippines was ranked fifth among the countries was ranked fifth among the countries with the worst record of prosecuting killers of journalists, according to New York-based watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists.

CPJ said the Philippines has the most number of “unsolved murders of journalists in countries with [the] worst record for justice.”