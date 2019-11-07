EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said the MWSS had decreased its allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water Co. Inc. to manage Angat’s water supply to make it last until next summer.
Noel Celis/AFP/File
Water interruption may last until March 2020
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — The water shortage in Metro Manila will continue until next year, regulators revealed during a hearing at the House of Representatives yesterday.

Officials of the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) told lawmakers that residents of Metro Manila would continue to experience rotational service interruption until March 2020 and might even again experience lack of supply in summer next year should there be no replenishment of supply in the dams.

NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said the MWSS had decreased its allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water Co. Inc. to manage Angat’s water supply to make it last until next summer. 

“As of today, PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) projects that the level of Angat Dam might drop to less than 190 meters if no significant rainfall comes within the year,” David told the House committee on Metro Manila development committee during the hearing.

“Our available supply could last until summer next year, but we really have to manage it well and that means we need to continue with irregular allocation of water supply for Metro Manila,” David stressed.

Committee chairman Manila Rep. Manuel Luis Lopez asked the government regulatory offices if they have contingency plans to address the problem.

In response, MWSS administrator Emmanuel Salamat said there is a need to pursue the Sumag River diversion project in Quezon to address the water supply shortage in Metro Manila.

He explained the project, which will supplement the water coming from Umiray River going to the Angat Reservoir, is expected to provide Angat Dam 1.8 million liters per day (MLD).

“The project could be completed by next year, but it was put on hold due to an accident that killed six people,” he lamented.

At the same hearing, PAGASA climatologist Junie Ruiz said there is a possibility that the water level in Angat Dam will not reach the 190-meter level by yearend.

Ruiz explained to lawmakers that Tropical Storm Quiel would have no significant impact on the water level in the dam in Bulacan that supplies 96 percent of Metro Manila’s water demand.

He said another tropical cyclone may develop next week but there’s no assurance that this would bring rains near Angat. 

For his part, Maynilad chief operating officer Randolph Estrellado said they would study the option of cloud seeding.

Estrellado, however, assured their customers that water interruptions would not exceed 24 hours.

Maynilad and Manila Water have both vowed to take necessary steps to mitigate the effects of low water supply.

Still, Lopez warned the concessionaires of possibly losing their contracts and an average of P6 billion in annual earnings if they fail to step up efforts in providing adequate water supply to Metro Manila and adjoining localities.?“Unfortunately, they have not lived up to their commitment since they took over the water supply service in 1997. There is nothing wrong in engaging in business. What is wrong is if the one engaged in business is getting greedy,” he told the two water firms.

While admitting there is no reason yet to declare a state of emergency to address an impending water supply, Lopez warned the MWSS and its two concessionaires of the possibility of granting legislative franchises to private water agencies.?“There must be an assessment of the water provider’s true capability,” he added.

As of yesterday morning, Angat Dam’s water level was at 188.34 meters, or 21.66 meters below its 210-meter normal high water level. 

New water

sources needed

The Philippines needs to look for new water sources to address the water crisis in the long-term, tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan said yesterday.

Pangilinan, chairman of west zone water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc., pointed out that the growing population has triggered the need for additional sources of water supply.

“We really need new dams,” Pangilinan stressed at a press conference at the Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), the infrastructure conglomerate that is the parent company of Maynilad.

Pangilinan said that since MPIC first invested in Maynilad in 2006, the population coverage has grown by nearly one-third to 9.6 million while Maynilad has laid 3,126 kilometers of new pipes.

Non-revenue water (NRW) has been reduced to 27.1 percent as of end-September 2019 from 68 percent 13 years ago, saving almost one billion liters of water every day. He said this is enough water to provide the needs of a large city.

Pangilinan said Maynilad continues to invest heavily to reduce NRW.

Sounding the alarm on the water supply shortage in the country, Pangilinan said water levels in Angat have declined to disturbing lows.

“A combination of rising service level to an increased population, the El Niño drought this year and the failure of previous administrations to develop new water sources (or allow us to develop water sources ourselves) has led to a shortfall in water supply,” he said.

As of end-September, water level at Angat Dam is significantly below the ideal level to ensure that supply is adequate during the summer months of 2020.

To address the shortage, the company continues to build and expand drinking water facilities in its plant in Putatan in Muntinlupa, Maynilad president and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez added.

Measures include the opening Putatan Water Treatment 2 in April this year, adding 100 MLD of water supply capacity immediately and a further 50 MLD by yearend.

Maynilad has already submitted a proposal for a third plant to be constructed in another part of Laguna de Bay.

The company is also continuing with its NRW reduction measures.

Maynilad’s average NRW measured at the district metered area level fell to 26.8 percent in the first nine months of 2019 from 30.5 percent for the same period in 2018 while average total NRW is now down to 39.1 percent. Both new numbers are record lows, Maynilad said.

The company is also working to tap small dams in Cavite by April 2020.

In all, these measures would translate to an additional 233 MLD to augment the current deficit of 230 MLD.

At present, Maynilad’s mitigating measures are already creating additional supply of 100 MLD. – With Iris Gonzales 

NATIONAL WATER RESOURCES BOARD NWRB WATER WATER SHORTAGE 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8M
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
Challenge accepted: Robredo takes on role in 'drug war'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has accepted the offer of President Rodrigo Duterte to take a role in the government's campaign...
Headlines
Locsin slammed for cursing at reporter on Twitter
9 hours ago
"Uh, did you get the putangina I sent you?" Locsin tweeted at a reporter covering the Asean summit in Bangkok.
Headlines
Guevarra says Robredo's appointment to drug war committee not a trap
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“How is this a trap when the intention is to win?” the Justice secretary said.
Headlines
Gordon 'a bit disappointed' no admin raps filed vs Albayalde
6 hours ago
The DILG found “no substantial evidence” to warrant an administrative case against Albayalde—the police...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Robredo accepts drug czar post
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Despite warnings from her supporters that she is being set up for failure, Vice President Leni Robredo accepted yesterday...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Soldiers kill 2 Egyptian suicide bombers in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
Two alleged Egyptians and their Filipino companion suspected to be suicide bombers of the Abu Sayyaf were gunned down during...
Headlines
1 hour ago
DOH confirms Philippine’s 4th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health has confirmed the country’s fourth case of vaccine-derived poliovirus involving a three-year-old...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Palace: Her success is our success
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s success in the drug war will be the Duterte administration’s success, and the same...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Probe ship harassment, Government urged
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Retired senior associate justice Antonio Carpio has urged the government to lodge a protest against China’s harassment...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with