EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Data for 2017 provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to the committee on dangerous drugs of the House of Representatives prompted lawmakers to ask authorities for an explanation on the low conviction rate of drug suspects.
Joven Cagande/File
‘Philippines posts 48% acquittal, 38% conviction rates in drug cases’
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — Despite the government’s massive anti-drug campaign, an astounding rate of 48 percent of drug cases in courts have resulted in the acquittal of drug defendants while only 38 percent ended up being convicted. 

Data for 2017 provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to the committee on dangerous drugs of the House of Representatives prompted lawmakers to ask authorities for an explanation on the low conviction rate of drug suspects. 

“The problem mostly is with the law enforcers. They were not able to comply with the very strict requirement regarding the chain of custody rule,” lawyer Francis del Valle of PDEA told the committee headed by Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers. 

Del Valle blamed some government prosecutors who acted as defense counsels of suspects as well as regional trial court judges who either invoke technicalities or who have a contrary view regarding the case undergoing trial in their sala. 

“According to our witnesses, sometimes these prosecutors acted as defense counsels, especially if they are not familiar with the case. Although it is also very rare that prosecutors acted as defense lawyers,” Del Valle said. 

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. said he agrees with Dasmariñas City Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. that there is something wrong with the four pillars of the justice system.

Barzaga wants to file a House resolution for a random drug testing for congressmen. 

“This is one way of preventing politicians from using drugs because their refusal will be deemed that they are drug-dependent,” Barzaga said, calling the Department of the Interior and Local Government as well to do random testing for governors and mayors. 

Barzaga, chairman of the House committee on environment and natural resources, said the “existing reality” is that even clerks of court in cities and provinces have been infiltrated by drug lords, not to mention the police organization.

DRUGS PDEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8M
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
Challenge accepted: Robredo takes on role in 'drug war'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has accepted the offer of President Rodrigo Duterte to take a role in the government's campaign...
Headlines
Locsin slammed for cursing at reporter on Twitter
9 hours ago
"Uh, did you get the putangina I sent you?" Locsin tweeted at a reporter covering the Asean summit in Bangkok.
Headlines
Guevarra says Robredo's appointment to drug war committee not a trap
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“How is this a trap when the intention is to win?” the Justice secretary said.
Headlines
Gordon 'a bit disappointed' no admin raps filed vs Albayalde
6 hours ago
The DILG found “no substantial evidence” to warrant an administrative case against Albayalde—the police...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Robredo accepts drug czar post
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Despite warnings from her supporters that she is being set up for failure, Vice President Leni Robredo accepted yesterday...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Soldiers kill 2 Egyptian suicide bombers in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
Two alleged Egyptians and their Filipino companion suspected to be suicide bombers of the Abu Sayyaf were gunned down during...
Headlines
1 hour ago
DOH confirms Philippine’s 4th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health has confirmed the country’s fourth case of vaccine-derived poliovirus involving a three-year-old...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Palace: Her success is our success
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s success in the drug war will be the Duterte administration’s success, and the same...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Probe ship harassment, Government urged
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Retired senior associate justice Antonio Carpio has urged the government to lodge a protest against China’s harassment...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with