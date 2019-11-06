EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Isabela lawmaker dies of heart attack
Jess Diaz (The Philippine Star) - November 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — Rep. Rodolfo Albano Jr. of party-list group Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers Association (LPGMA) died yesterday afternoon of heart attack, his son Rodolfo III or Rodito announced last night. The Congressman was 85.

The Albanos are from Isabela, where Rodito is incumbent governor.

The elder Albano is a former majority leader of the House of Representatives and former representative of the first district of their province. He served as chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission during the Arroyo administration. 

Another son, Antonio, now represents the province’s first district.

As a party-list representative, the elder Albano had authored or co-authored 13 bills and resolutions, including proposals to create a Department of Disaster Resilience, increase the salaries of public school teachers and other government employees, institute a driver education program, require public utilities to repair any digging made in the course of their installation or maintenance work and provide additional insurance for workers of power companies. 

He belonged to the pro-administration majority coalition in the House. He was vice chairman of the committee on labor and employment, and member of the committees on trade and industry, agrarian reform, and veterans’ affairs.

House leaders and members condoled with the Albano family. 

Necrological services for the elder Albano would be held at the House. On Saturday, his remains would be brought home to Isabela.

RODOLFO ALBANO JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senators urge Robredo to accept drug czar post
8 hours ago
Duterte-allied senators urged Vice President Leni Robredo to accept her designation as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
Duterte appoints Robredo as co-chairperson of inter-agency anti-narcotics body
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has given Vice President Leni Robredo a role in his controversial anti-drug campaign, Malacañang...
Headlines
Batangas City commends Filipino captain who stood up to Chinese ship
6 hours ago
Manolo Ebora, captain of Greek-owned, Liberia-registered oil tanker Green Aura, received commendation from Batangas City Vice...
Headlines
PDEA chief welcomes Robredo as 'drug czar' a day after saying she will fail
10 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino has welcomed the new role of Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Robredo named anti-drug czar
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has formally named Vice President Leni Robredo as one of the heads of an inter-agency body on illegal drugs,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte back from Asean summit
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte returned yesterday after attending the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits...
Headlines
1 hour ago
19 senators recommend raps vs Albayalde, 13 cops
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Nineteen senators have signed the committee report that recommended the filing of graft and drug charges against former Philippine...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Quiel enters PAR; rains seen in Luzon
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Tropical Depression Quiel and the frontal system will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon today, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
PCG to take maritime charge in WPS
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A few days after a Filipino-crewed commercial ship was allegedly harassed by a Chinese warship, Transportation Secretary Arthur...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with