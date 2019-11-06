Isabela lawmaker dies of heart attack

MANILA,Philippines — Rep. Rodolfo Albano Jr. of party-list group Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers Association (LPGMA) died yesterday afternoon of heart attack, his son Rodolfo III or Rodito announced last night. The Congressman was 85.

The Albanos are from Isabela, where Rodito is incumbent governor.

The elder Albano is a former majority leader of the House of Representatives and former representative of the first district of their province. He served as chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission during the Arroyo administration.

Another son, Antonio, now represents the province’s first district.

As a party-list representative, the elder Albano had authored or co-authored 13 bills and resolutions, including proposals to create a Department of Disaster Resilience, increase the salaries of public school teachers and other government employees, institute a driver education program, require public utilities to repair any digging made in the course of their installation or maintenance work and provide additional insurance for workers of power companies.

He belonged to the pro-administration majority coalition in the House. He was vice chairman of the committee on labor and employment, and member of the committees on trade and industry, agrarian reform, and veterans’ affairs.

House leaders and members condoled with the Albano family.

Necrological services for the elder Albano would be held at the House. On Saturday, his remains would be brought home to Isabela.