EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents, whose village were affected by a landslide due to a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, disembark from a government truck at a school compound in Makalila town, north Cotabato province, on November 1, 2019, a day after a powerful earthquake struck Mindanao island.
AFP/Geonarri Solmenaro
DSWD: Help on the way for ‘hard-to-reach’ North Cotabato villages
(Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Monday assured residents of far-flung villages of Makilala, North Cotabato affected by the series of earthquakes that government aid would be delivered to them.

According to the social welfare agency, Makilala is one of the hard-to-reach areas because of earthquake-induced landslides in some villages.

The DSWD said a total of 20,704 families or 103,520 individuals from the 38 barangays of Makilala town have been affected by the series of tremors while over 20,000 houses were damaged during the quakes.

“We assure our kababayans in Makilala that help is on the way. We are looking for the fastest way possible to deliver assistance, especially in areas isolated due to landslides,” Joel Espejo, director of DSWD Field Office XII said in a release.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, the government had already provided P1.4 million worth of assistance to the affected families.

It said that residents from barangays Malasila, Kisante and Old Bulatokan were already provided with relief assistance.

On the other hand, residents of Barangay Luayon, who have been difficult to reach by land due to landslides, received relief aid delivered by a helicopter of the Philippine Air Force.

The DSWD assured the quake-affected families and individuals that the government has enough relief assistance for them.

DSWD Field Offices in Central and Southern Mindanao conducted relief operations even during the Undas break.

They have provided assistance worth P4.2 million to 28,656 families or 143,280 individuals in North Cotabato as of post.

On the other hand, 34,920 quake-affected residents or 6,984 families from Davao Del Sur received P2.07 million worth of assistance.

The DSWD said its social workers are also assisting the LGUs in managing the 30 evacuation centers in the quake-affected areas to provide 4,362 families or 21,810 individuals temporary shelters.

The agency is also conducting psychosocial counseling for adults and play therapy for children affected by the destructive tremor.

At least three powerful quakes struck the province of North Cotabato in the past two weeks. The tremor also affected other areas of Mindanao. —Rosette Adel

COTABATO QUAKE DSWD EARTHQUAKE EARTHQUAKE COTABATO MINDANAO QUAKE RELIEF OPERATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FIFA gave Duterte a number 10 'captain' jersey. He's not the only one
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
As FIFA and ASEAN signed an MOU on football collaboration, the 10 leaders received special jerseys.
Headlines
Biography traces Duterte’s lineage
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
His family has always been moderately wealthy, he has some Chinese ancestry but no links to the Maranaos as he claims, and...
Headlines
Chinese ship harassment of Filipino-crewed tanker not our concern — Palace
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"It does not concern us because it's not a Philippine vessel," Malacañang said of the Filipino-crewed commercial ...
Headlines
Mekeni product samples tested positive for African swine fever
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Authorities confirmed that skinless longganisa and hotdog samples from Mekeni tested positive for African swine fever.
Headlines
7 leaders skip ASEAN-US meet amid Trump's absence
4 hours ago
Seven Southeast Asian leaders, including President Rodrigo Duterte, skipped the ASEAN-US Summit in Thailand Monday.
Headlines
Latest
6 minutes ago
Former Health secretary urges DOH to rethink salt tax
By Franco Luna | 6 minutes ago
“We have to understand that many Filipinos do not have refrigerators in their houses, so essentially, they will buy...
Headlines
11 minutes ago
MRT-3 unloads passengers due to smoke
11 minutes ago
Passengers on the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 were offloaded Monday afternoon after one of its trains emitted smoke.
Headlines
26 minutes ago
Robredo will fail as 'drug czar', says PDEA chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 26 minutes ago
“If you ask me, I think she will fail,” Director General Aaron Aquino, PDEA chief, said in an interview on CNN...
Headlines
35 minutes ago
Robredo also asks PET for more time to file comment on initial recount report
By Kristine Joy Patag | 35 minutes ago
They said that the viewing of the annexes, which include objections and claims to the recount, has yet to start as the Clerk...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Sotto: Draft committee report just 'a piece of paper' sans Senate approval
1 hour ago
"If the committee report is not forwarded to the plenary, that is just a piece of paper,” Senate president Vicente Sotto...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with