Not our concern? Philippines relies on foreign ships for trade, maritime expert tells Panelo

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:37 p.m.) — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo should stop speaking on matters of foreign policy, a maritime law expert said.
Lawyer Jay
"Even if it is Greek vessel, it should be our concern, because (the Philippines) relies on foreign-flagged vessels for international trade,"
According to
According to a report from Rappler, a Chinese vessel that identified itself as "naval warship" radioed Greek-owned, Liberian-registered oil tanker Green Aura to steer away from Scarborough or
Green Aura's Filipino captain Manolo
The Chinese
"This is
"It's like a person not caring that his house is being managed by someone else who claims to be the owner, and makes other people recognize he is the real owner," he added.
The maritime law expert stressed that freedom of the seas, including seamless navigation through all maritime zones, is a concern for all maritime trading nations, including the Philippines.
China's actions in the West Philippine Sea undermine the freedom of the seas and threaten Philippine maritime interests, according to
Sen. Panfilo Lacson shared the same sentiments, saying Panelo's statement on the issue should be a cause for concern.
"A Liberian ship navigating the waters within the Philippines EEZ being blocked by Chinese authorities is not our country’s concern? The
Panelo said the incident does not concern the country as the affected watercraft was not a Philippine vessel.
"For as long as they do not touch the Philippine ship or vessel, it will be the concern of that country that carries the flag of that
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
Lorenzana stressed that Scarborough Shoal is well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and the 2016 arbitral ruling declared the area as a common fishing ground.
- Latest
- Trending