Mindanao quake
Residents, whose village were affected by a landslide due to a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, disembark from a government truck at a school compound in Makalila town, north Cotabato province, on November 1, 2019, a day after a powerful earthquake struck Mindanao island. A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on October 31, killing at least five people and sparking searches of seriously damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors in recent weeks.
Geonarri SOLMENARO / AFP
Where to volunteer, send donations for Mindanao earthquake victims
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2019 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — A powerful earthquake struck Mindanao on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and sparking searches of seriously damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors in recent weeks. 

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the two successive powerful quakes that jolted wide areas in Mindanao in the last days of October have left 16 persons dead, two missing and 403 injured.

The number of fatalities could still go higher as there were other quake-related fatalities that remained unreported to the NDRRMC, particularly in Digos City and Magsaysay town, both in Davao del Sur.

Some 12,000 people were already in shelters on Mindanao island before Thursday's quake hit, the government said, either because their homes have been destroyed or they were too afraid to return to their residences.

Here are some institutions accepting donations for the earthquake victims in Mindanao:

This list will be updated as more groups put up their own relief drives 

— with AFP

