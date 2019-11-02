Where to volunteer, send donations for Mindanao earthquake victims

MANILA, Philippines — A powerful earthquake struck Mindanao on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and sparking searches of seriously damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors in recent weeks.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the two successive powerful quakes that jolted wide areas in Mindanao in the last days of October have left 16 persons dead, two missing and 403 injured.

The number of fatalities could still go higher as there were other quake-related fatalities that remained unreported to the NDRRMC, particularly in Digos City and Magsaysay town, both in Davao del Sur.

Some 12,000 people were already in shelters on Mindanao island before Thursday's quake hit, the government said, either because their homes have been destroyed or they were too afraid to return to their residences.

Here are some institutions accepting donations for the earthquake victims in Mindanao:

Pls RT #TulongKabataan financial donation drive for relief, medical, and rehabilitation aid for victims of #MindanaoQuake: https://t.co/41hTI1aJt9



Target first wave of donation is this weekend, Nov 2-3. Let me know if you're IN! — Sarah Elago (@sarahelago) October 30, 2019

#MindanaoQuake RELIEF | The Ateneo de Davao University is calling for DONATIONS for the affected families of the recent earthquakes here in Mindanao. ????



We are also in need for VOLUNTEERS starting tomorrow Nov. 2 until Nov. 5 at our drop-off center! ????????‍??????????‍??#BangonMindanao pic.twitter.com/oht65RrbBi — ADDU SAMAHAN (@addusamahan) November 1, 2019

Following the series of earthquakes that hit Cotabato, USM now facilitates the acceptance of voluntary donations for the victims.



Please send your donations to the USM Alumni Home starting today.



USM will organize a relief distribution for all the affected families asap. pic.twitter.com/sfAPdMre8U — University of Southern Mindanao (@TheUSMOfficial) November 1, 2019

#IskoOps



The University Student Council is extending its help to the victims of the earthquakes in Mindanao through a donations drive.



Please contact Marco Dava (0917 108 4376) for coordination or proceed to the USC office at Sampaguita Residence Hall for drop-offs. pic.twitter.com/C4bYtXy7Tq — UP Diliman University Student Council (@USCUPDiliman) November 1, 2019

This list will be updated as more groups put up their own relief drives

— with AFP