Duterte, Abe bilateral talks set on Asean sidelines

BANGKOK – President Duterte will hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders Summit, which starts today.

Japan is one of the dialogue partners of ASEAN, which include the United States, China and Russia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said other ASEAN leaders want to have their respective bilateral talks with Duterte but schedules are still being finalized.

Details of the coming Abe-Duterte talks have not yet been announced.

Abe and Duterte were not able to talk during the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito last Oct. 22 as the President had to cut short his trip to Tokyo due to excruciating pain believed to have been caused by a recent motorcycle accident at the Palace grounds in Manila.

Aside from the plenary summit, the other events where the President is likely to be present are the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit, the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the 10th ASEAN-UN Summit, the 22nd ASEAN plus Three Summit, the 7th ASEAN-US Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit, the 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit and the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit.

“The Palace looks forward to the President’s participation in the above-mentioned summits aimed to further enhance economic growth within a peaceful environment, and regional and global stability in the years to come,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

Duterte was set to fly to Bangkok last night.

He added the presidential delegation is “excited to witness the President make our country and citizenry proud once again as he discusses his views and shares his insights on pressing matters that will be tackled in the summits,” Panelo said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has been designated officer-in-charge for the duration of the President’s Bangkok trip, as stipulated in Special Order No. 1182.