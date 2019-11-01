EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Robredo, leader of the opposition, has called for a review of the drug war, saying something is not working if the number of drug users increased despite the crackdown.
Office of the Vice President
Robredo camp tells Duterte not to use VP as 'scapegoat' for drug war failures
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2019 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that he would be transferring “law enforcement powers” to Vice President Leni Robredo, the latter’s camp on Friday said it might be time for the president to take a rest on Undas.

“[I]t is unfortunate that on the eve of one of our most holy days, a time for family and for prayer, the president is launching yet another tirade against VP Leni,” Office of the Vice President spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

“Siguro, pagod lang talaga at masama ang pakiramdam. Makapagpahinga sana siya ngayong Undas.”

(Maybe he’s just tired and feeling unwell. He needs to rest peacefully this Undas.)

Malacañang on Tuesday said it would be appropriate for Robredo to accept the president’s “drug czar” offer as a chance to prove her worth as head of the opposition.

“The ball is in her court. If I were in her place, I would accept it,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

However, while the term "drug czar" is sometimes used to refer to the chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the position does not exist as any official rank or title in the government.

Robredo’s spokesperson regardless said that the vice president is always ready to help as long as the president respectfully requests for assistance through proper channels and not through text or the media.

“What she will not stand for is being made a scapegoat for all the shortcomings of the 'drug war' for the past three and a half years,” Gutierrez said. 

“This admin made the impossible promise to end crime and drugs in six months, and if they are now being called to account for their failure to deliver, they should not blame VP Leni for it.”

Robredo on Monday said that she can't stay neutral amid controversies hounding the administration's drug war.

“I cannot just sit back and look the other way. Kapag may nakikita akong mali, ang pakiramdam ko obligasyon kong i-verbalize ang pakiramdam ko para bigyan ng boses kahit gaano pa kakaunti kami,” the vice president said in an interview over ANC's "Headstart."

(If I see wrongdoing, it is my obligation to verbalize what I feel and speak out no matter how short our numbers.)

Gutierrez also said that Robredo has cooperated with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other agencies to suggest how the administration can improve efforts against illegal drugs.

“Her inputs were not acted on, and the admin excluded her from further discussions soon after.”

The vice president, formerly chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, also resigned from her post in December 2016 after being told by the Palace to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings.”

DRUG CZAR LENI ROBREDO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Philippines marks Undas 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Monitor road conditions and other updates as the country commemorates Undas this year.
Headlines
Another big quake rocks Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 18 hours ago
Another powerful earthquake rocked Mindanao yesterday, affecting President Duterte’s home city of Davao, killing at...
Headlines
Explainer: Why Mindanao is experiencing consecutive powerful quakes
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
At least three powerful earthquakes hit Mindanao region in the span of two weeks, with the latest recorded Thursday.
Headlines
Carpio: Poll protest will be tougher for Robredo after change in PET composition
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Retired Justice Antonio Carpio said the poll protest would be “more difficult” for Vice President Robredo.
Headlines
US destroyer lost in World War II found in Philippine sea
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
A few days after the 75th anniversary of the Battle off Samar, ocean researchers have found on the floor of the Philippine...
Headlines
Latest
25 minutes ago
Millions pour in cemeteries to remember the dead
25 minutes ago
Many tombs were freshly whitewashed and drizzled with the melted candle wax and topped with religious icons.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Quarter of world's pig population to die of African swine fever — int'l monitor
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The World Organisation for Animal Health said the spread of African swine fever has worsened into a worldwide crisis.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Over 1,000 aftershocks recorded after powerful North Cotabato quakes
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
A total of 381 aftershocks were recorded as of Friday noon for the 6.5 magnitude earthquake.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Fisherfolk group casts fear over galunggong fishing ban
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
A group of fisherfolk said the ban would bring economic disaster to people of Palawan who depend on galunggong.
Headlines
5 hours ago
At least 16 dead, 403 injured after series of Mindanao quakes
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The deaths were due to landslides, falling and collapsing debris, and cardiac arrests resulting from the earthquakes.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with