Kidapawan hotel collapses after magnitude 6.5 quake

MANILA, Philippines — The building that once housed Eva's Hotel in Kidapawan City collapsed Thursday following the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that caused Intensity VII or "destructive" shaking in the city.

According to the Kidapawan City Information Office, Mayor Joseph Evangelista already ordered possible rescue operations.

This comes after a separate magnitude 6.6 quake shook Mindanao on Tuesday, October 29, leaving at least five dead and thousands displaced.

This is a developing story.