Eva's Hotel in Kidapawan City collapsed after the magnitude 6.5 quake that hit Mindanao on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Possible rescue operations are ordered by local authorities.
Kidapawan City information office via Philippine News Agency
Kidapawan hotel collapses after magnitude 6.5 quake
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines — The building that once housed Eva's Hotel in Kidapawan City collapsed Thursday following the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that caused Intensity VII or "destructive" shaking in the city.

According to the Kidapawan City Information Office, Mayor Joseph Evangelista already ordered possible rescue operations.

This comes after a separate magnitude 6.6 quake shook Mindanao on Tuesday, October 29, leaving at least five dead and thousands displaced.

This is a developing story. 

