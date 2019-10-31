Undas goers urged to bring reusable water containers, not disposable plastic bottles in cemeteries

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos visiting the deceased in cemeteries should bring reusable water containers to help curb the plastic waste that is polluting the environment, two zero waste advocacy groups said Thursday.

In a statement, Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition stressed that using reusable bottles will help in reducing the volume of plastic waste that “gets burned, dumped or spilled into the oceans, cut hazardous chemical productions, use and pollution, protect animals, especially marine life, and their natural habitat, and save money, too.”

MEF chairperson Sonia Mendoza said opting for water in reusable containers instead of throw-away plastic bottles would be “hugely beneficial” for the environment and the climate.

Plastic bottles are petrochemical products, which are derived from petroleum and natural gas.

“As our nation and the entire planet wrestle with the negative impacts of chemical and plastic pollution and climate change, we urge everyone to go for reusable containers and fill them with clean tap water or, if needed, with boiled or filtered water,” Mendoza said.

Citing a US study, MEF and EcoWaste Coalition said bottling water releases 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually and takes 17 million barrels of oil to produce a year’s supply.

“If buying water in disposable plastic bottles cannot be avoided, we ask Undas travelers not to toss the used ones out of the car windows, throw them on the sidewalk, or burn them along with other discards in cemeteries,” Jove Benosa, EcoWaste Coalition zero-waste campaigner, also said.

A study on the country’s pollution problem by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives revealed that around 59.8 billion pieces of plastic sachets are used by Filipinos a year.

The report also showed that more than 17 billion shopping bags are used across the country every year. The use of smaller, thinner and often transparent plastic bags is at 16.5 billion.

Reminder to cemetery visitors

EcoWaste Coalition on Wednesday also urged cemetery visitors—particularly those visiting the Manila North and South Cemeteries—not to litter or leave their discards behind.

The organization reminded the public to observe the following to prevent and reduce waste and pollution in cemeteries:

Don’t litter, dump or burn trash in the cemetery.

Offer local fresh flowers, not plastic ones, and refrain from wrapping them in plastic.

Pick clean-burning candles, and shun those with poisonous lead-cored wicks.

Pack meals and drinks in reusable containers.

Bring just enough food to avoid spoilage or wastage.

Avoid single-use plastics and go for reusable bags, food and beverage containers, and cutlery.

Don’t smoke or vape in the cemetery.

Bring all discards home, including leftovers, and do not leave any trash behind.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico