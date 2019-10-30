EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows people visiting the tombs of the departed during All Saints' Day.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo, File
Rainy weather seen during Undas 2019
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos visiting their departed may have to bring umbrellas as rainy weather is expected during the country’s commemoration of All Saints’ Day.

The southwest monsoon or amihan and the low pressure area east of Mindanao are the dominant weather systems that will affect the celebration of Undas this year, PAGASA said in a special weather outlook issued Wednesday.

Occasional light rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley and Aurora from Friday (November 1) to Sunday (November 3), while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over the rest of Northern and Central Luzon including Metro Manila due to the southward migration of amihan.

Meanwhile, residents of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms during the forecast period as the LPA is expected to approach southern Philippines.

The weather disturbance was last seen 580 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. In a briefing early Wednesday, weather specialist LorieDin Dela Cruz said the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression. 

Moderate to strong winds coming from the northeast is forecast to prevail over Northern and Central Luzon with moderate to rough coastal waters. Winds will be light to moderate coming from the east to northeast with slight to moderate seas elsewhere in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES UNDAS 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 31 for ‘Undas’
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Classes and work in some areas will be suspended on October 31, Thursday for the upcoming observance of All Saint’s...
Headlines
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 6 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Strong quake rocks Mindanao; 7 dead
By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook several areas in Mindanao yesterday, killing seven persons in North and South Cotabato and...
Headlines
Agot Isidro slams Duterte offer to make Robredo drug czar
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Sasabihin ko lang, ikaw ang nangako. Ikaw ang nagkalat. Ikaw ang maglinis," actress Agot Isidro said.
Headlines
Half-day work for government offices on October 31
6 hours ago
Malacañang declared half-day work on Thursday for government offices.
Headlines
Latest
15 minutes ago
US Speaker Pelosi urges probe into shooting of American rights worker in Ifugao
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 minutes ago
Brandon Lee, an American volunteer of the Baguio City-based Cordillera Human Rights Alliance was shot in front of his house...
Headlines
3 hours ago
No ‘greater good’ in Kaliwa Dam project if lives, rights are at risk — green group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
There is no “greater good” if the Kaliwa Dam project—seen as a solution to Metro Manila’s growing...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Murder raps filed vs 3 suspects in Remate columnist killing
3 hours ago
Double murder raps were filed against primary suspect Armando Velasco and two of his alleged accomplices, one identified as...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Revilla bill requires disclosure of fees on OFW remittances
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Recognizing the valuable contribution of our OFWs in our economy, this measure seeks to protect the hard earned money of...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Duterte Halloween mask for sale on Amazon
4 hours ago
Amazon is selling latex masks inspired by President Rodrigo Duterte in time for the upcoming Halloween festivities.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with