Rainy weather seen during Undas 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos visiting their departed may have to bring umbrellas as rainy weather is expected during the country’s commemoration of All Saints’ Day.

The southwest monsoon or amihan and the low pressure area east of Mindanao are the dominant weather systems that will affect the celebration of Undas this year, PAGASA said in a special weather outlook issued Wednesday.

Occasional light rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley and Aurora from Friday (November 1) to Sunday (November 3), while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over the rest of Northern and Central Luzon including Metro Manila due to the southward migration of amihan.

Meanwhile, residents of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms during the forecast period as the LPA is expected to approach southern Philippines.

The weather disturbance was last seen 580 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. In a briefing early Wednesday, weather specialist LorieDin Dela Cruz said the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Moderate to strong winds coming from the northeast is forecast to prevail over Northern and Central Luzon with moderate to rough coastal waters. Winds will be light to moderate coming from the east to northeast with slight to moderate seas elsewhere in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico