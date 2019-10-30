EXPLAINERS
A latex mask inspired by President Rodrigo Duterte is being sold on Amazon for $32.99.
Amazon
Duterte Halloween mask for sale on Amazon
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — US-based online shopping site is selling latex masks inspired by President Rodrigo Duterte in time for the upcoming Halloween festivities.

The Duterte-inspired mask is sold for $32.99 or about P1,680 as of posting time.

Caili's Company, which offers a variety of over 4,000 different masks and other Halloween decoration props, sells the mask.

The seller, however, does not ship to the Philippines.

"Please check other sellers who may ship internationally," Amazon said.

Carousell, which previously acquired OLX, also sells Duterte masks made of plastic for P900.

Aside from Duterte, masks of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others are available on Carousell. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

