EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Samar Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento said the plan calls for “a centralized and synchronized bus dispatch scheme to turn EDSA’s rowdy and chaotic city buses into a fast, efficient and predictable mass transport system.”
File
Metro Manila worst to drive in, according to Waze ranking
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 10:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila is the worst city in the world to drive in, according to a ranking by traffic navigation app Waze.

According to Waza data, it took 4.9 minutes to drive a full kilometer in Metro Manila in September 2019, marking a significant increase from April's recorded figure of 3.8 minutes. 

The nation's capital is set to repeat as the worst in the world to drive in according to Waze’s 2019 ranking, country lead Sarah Rodriguez said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Waze's 2017 Driver Satisfaction Index, which surveyed data among its claimed 90 million active users, also labelled Metro Manila drivers as the most miserable in Asia in a list spanning 39 countries. 

President Rodrigo Duterte in June promised to secure a five-minute travel time from Cubao to Makati for commuters and motorists. The two cities are about eight kilometers apart, or about a 40-minute drive, according to Waze.

66 minutes a day spent in traffic

However, a study by the Boston Consulting Group commissioned by Uber shows that Metro Manila motorists wait in traffic for an average of 66 minutes every day on top of 24 minutes spent looking for parking at their destinations. The study listed Manila as the third worst in Asia, just behind Bangkok and Jakarta.  

Data from the MMDA revealed that in 2018, Epifanio delos Santos Avenue serviced 402,000 vehicles per day, far exceeding its supposed capacity of 288,000 daily.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has assured the public that infrastructure projects under the administration's Build, Build, Build program are underway to help decongest traffic in the metropolis.

According to the BCG study, Filipinos will spend a little over 16 days stuck in traffic in one year. Urban planner Felino "Jun" Palafox Jr furthered this number in an interview with ANC, saying that this stacks up to "at least nine to fifteen years taken from your life" given the full 40 years of one's economic life.

And according to Waze's Rodriguez, this is only going to get worse as the country inches closer towards Christmas season. “This is the time of the year when Filipinos travel the most and also spend the most time per drive,” she said. 

Rodriguez noted that traffic congestion has begun to constantly build up throughout the day and then peak in the evening, according to recent Waze data. 

“Two years ago, there were two spikes — morning rush hour and evening rush hour — then in-between there was a dip," she said. 

"Now, it has changed. There’s no more midday dip."

20-percent increase in traffic after August

MMDA traffic head Edison Nebrija has warned the public that EDSA traffic increases by about 20 percent in the months after August. According to him, the usual figure is expected to balloon to 487,058 cars a day in the coming months, much higher than the recorded volume this time last year. 

In an attempt to alleviate the coming holiday traffic, the MMDA has called for a ban on weekday sales from November 11 until January 8, 2020. Mall operators also agreed to open their establishments at 11 a.m. on weekdays. 

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 earlier announced that it would not be extending its operating hours during the Christmas season as it typically does to give way to its scheduled rail replacement. They promised better services for commuters once the repairs are finished.

The Light Rail Transit-1 line on the other hand said they would still hold longer hours. Meanwhile, three LRT-2 stations remain out of commission after a rectifier-transformer along the line caught fire in early October. 

This comes in the midst of what transport and worker groups have called a mass transportation crisis.

EDSA TRAFFIC CONGESTION MASS TRANSPORTATION CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Duterte claims he is giving Robredo 'law enforcement powers' for 6 months
7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday claimed he will give his "powers to enforce the law" to Vice President Leni Robredo, who...
Headlines
Can Duterte transfer his 'power to enforce laws' to Robredo?
6 hours ago
An irked President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday claimed that his office is writing a letter to Vice President Len Robredo to...
Headlines
Duterte on Kaliwa Dam: The greatest good for the greatest number
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The president said stakeholders can protest or go to court, but he would still mull the use of police power to confiscate...
Headlines
Locsin: China doesn't need Philippines' oil and gas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The Philippines, not China, needs oil resources in the South China Sea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. sai...
Headlines
Latest
34 minutes ago
Pacman, Jack Ma team up for jab at Mayweather
By Abac Cordero | 34 minutes ago
Filipino world champion and Sen. Manny Pacquiao dared Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a “real fight,” then tried pitting...
Headlines
34 minutes ago
‘IS leader’s death does not obliterate terror group’
By Alexis Romero | 34 minutes ago
The Duterte administration yesterday vowed to sustain its campaign against terrorism despite the death of Islamic State of...
Headlines
34 minutes ago
CJ Peralta wants security team patterned after US marshals
By Evelyn Macairan | 34 minutes ago
Amid reports that there have been justices and judges who have been victims of killings, newly appointed Chief Justice Diosdado...
Headlines
34 minutes ago
PCG eyes more ASF sniffing dogs
By Evelyn Macairan | 34 minutes ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is planning to replicate the success of its first African swine fever sniffing dog in Cebu and...
Headlines
34 minutes ago
Class suspension during SEA Games mulled
By Jess Diaz | 34 minutes ago
Officials responsible for the country’s hosting of the Southeast Asian Games next month are planning to recommend the...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with