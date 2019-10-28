EXPLAINERS
The Ateneo de Manila University says it has received social media anonymous bomb threats.
Ateneo de Manila University/Facebook
Ateneo bomb sweep finds no irregularity
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 9:25am

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University said authorities found no irregularity around the campus after receiving anonymous bomb threats late Sunday evening.

In a statement Monday morning, the university said its Campus Safety and Mobility Office, in coordination with the Quezon City Police District “conducted thorough sweeps of the campus last night and early this morning and found irregularity.”

“Be assured that we continue to strictly implement our security protocol under current circumstances. Please remain calm and alert, cooperate and report anything suspicious to any of our security personnel stationed all around the campus,” ADMU said.

It also said it would issue updates as needed.

Shortly before midnight, the university confirmed it has received anonymous bomb threats on social media.

The Sanggunian ng mga Paaralang Loyola ng Ateneo de Manila, the sole autonomous student government of the university, said Monday classes and work were not called off. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

