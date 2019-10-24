Comelec suspends special polls in Southern Leyte, South Cotabato

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has suspended the first regular elections for representatives of newly created districts in Southern Leyte and South Cotabato.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez on Thursday announced the special elections for representatives of the first and third districts of South Cotabato, and first and second districts of Southern Leyte will not push through on October 26.

This, after the Supreme Court directed the commission to proclaim Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles the winner in the May 13 congressional race for the first district of South Cotabato, including General Santos City.

The Supreme Court ruling voided the Comelec decision to suspend the election for the district and declare the congressional votes as “stray.”

The problem arose after President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act 11243, which reapportioned the first district of South Cotabato and created a lone district for General Santos City.

Southern Leyte, too

Jimenez said the special elections in Southern Leyte will also be suspended as there is a similar case pending in the high court.

But if the Supreme Court will not release a decision on the said case, the special elections in Southern Leyte will proceed on November 30.

RA 11198, which divides Southern Leyte in two districts, took effect on February 19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

