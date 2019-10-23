Marikina, Antipolo stations for LRT-2 East extension 'doable' in 2020 — contractor

MANILA, Philippines — Construction firm DM Consunji Incorporated in a Tuesday release said it started installing the electromechanical system for the LRT-2 East extension project and that the Department of Transportation's deadline for completion seems possible.

DMCI president and CEO Jorge Consunji said Transportation Secretary Arthur wanted the extension project to be finished by the last quarter of 2020.

"Mag-install na kami ng rails, power, communications...Tingin namin kaya," Consunji said.

(We will install rails, power, communications...We think it is doable.)

LRT-2 currently ferries close to 200,000 passengers. The new stations, Emerald in Marikina and Masinag in Antipolo, Rizal, are expected to handle an additional 80,000 passengers daily in their first five years of operation and contribute to decongesting traffic.

The line runs west to east along five cities in Metro Manila, spanning Recto station in Manila to Santolan in Pasig. The four-kilometer East extension project would expand the LRT-2 route from Santolan station to Masinag.

DOTr in February awarded the contract for the design and installation of track works and electromechanical system for the LRT-2 East extension to Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and DMCI. This formed “Package 3” of the extension project.

Marubeni is in charge of overall administration and the procurement of the electrical and mechanical “package”, while DMCI’s construction arm is responsible for track-work procurement, construction, and the installation of the said electromechanical system.

DMCI is also the contractor for “Package 1” and “Package 2” of the extension project. Package 1 refers to the construction of viaducts or bridge-like structures that carry railways, while Package 2 is the construction of the Emerald and Masinag stations.

Once the project is finished, travel time from Recto to Masinag is expected to drop from three hours via bus or jeepney to only 40 minutes, according to DOTr.

The LRT-2 East extension is part of the “Capacity Enhancement of Mass Transit Systems in Metro Manila Project,” which has been financed with ¥43.2 billion of Japanese governmental Yen-Credit.