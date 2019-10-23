EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Construction firm DM Consunji Incorporated (DMCI) in an Oct. 22, 2019 release said it started installing the electromechanical system for the LRT-2 East extension project and that the Department of Transportation's deadline for completion seemed possible.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Marikina, Antipolo stations for LRT-2 East extension 'doable' in 2020 — contractor
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 2:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Construction firm DM Consunji Incorporated in a Tuesday release said it started installing the electromechanical system for the LRT-2 East extension project and that the Department of Transportation's deadline for completion seems possible.

DMCI president and CEO Jorge Consunji said Transportation Secretary Arthur wanted the extension project to be finished by the last quarter of 2020.

"Mag-install na kami ng rails, power, communications...Tingin namin kaya," Consunji said.

(We will install rails, power, communications...We think it is doable.)

LRT-2 currently ferries close to 200,000 passengers. The new stations, Emerald in Marikina and Masinag in Antipolo, Rizal, are expected to handle an additional 80,000 passengers daily in their first five years of operation and contribute to decongesting traffic.

The line runs west to east along five cities in Metro Manila, spanning Recto station in Manila to Santolan in Pasig. The four-kilometer East extension project would expand the LRT-2 route from Santolan station to Masinag.

DOTr in February awarded the contract for the design and installation of track works and electromechanical system for the LRT-2 East extension to Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and DMCI. This formed “Package 3” of the extension project.

Marubeni is in charge of overall administration and the procurement of the electrical and mechanical “package”, while DMCI’s construction arm is responsible for track-work procurement, construction, and the installation of the said electromechanical system.

DMCI is also the contractor for “Package 1” and “Package 2” of the extension project. Package 1 refers to the construction of viaducts or bridge-like structures that carry railways, while Package 2 is the construction of the Emerald and Masinag stations.

Once the project is finished, travel time from Recto to Masinag is expected to drop from three hours via bus or jeepney to only 40 minutes, according to DOTr.

The LRT-2 East extension is part of the “Capacity Enhancement of Mass Transit Systems in Metro Manila Project,” which has been financed with ¥43.2 billion of Japanese governmental Yen-Credit.

LRT 2 EXTENSION PROJECT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back pain from motorcycle mishap adds to Duterte's litany of health issues
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
“In case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health,” Article...
Headlines
‘Unbearable’ pain sends Duterte home
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
“Unbearable pain” in his spine near the pelvic bone – believed caused by a recent motorcycle accident –...
Headlines
Bong Go’s son places 3rd in CPA exam
15 hours ago
Christian Lawrence Go, son of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, was among the examinees who topped this year’s...
Headlines
Palace: Duterte will inform public about medical results
6 hours ago
A week after sustaining injury from a motorcycle mishap, President Duterte is set to see his neurologist.
Headlines
Ombudsman suspends CHED’s Vitriolo for misconduct
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the three-month suspension of dismissed Commission on Higher Education executive director...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
BJMP: Massacre suspect Zaldy Ampatuan in stable condition after hospitalization
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Citing the latest medical bulletin, Solda said that Ampatuan “is in a stable condition now.”
Headlines
2 hours ago
Sara Duterte attends Japanese Emperor Naruhito's banquet
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest daughter Sara Duterte on Tuesday attended the banquet that marked Japanese Emperor...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Senate holds necrological service for ex-Senate President Nene Pimentel
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
Former Senate President Nene Pimentel was given arrival honors at the Senate.
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘2-year probationary period to force Filipinos to work abroad’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The proposed two-year probationary period for newly hired employees has “wide-ranging implications,” including...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Carpio thanked for siding with people
By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) yesterday thanked Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio for his service...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with