President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, arrive at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan to witness the Ceremonies of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on Oct. 22, 2019.
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi Jr.
Palace: Duterte will inform public about medical results
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 9:06am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will inform the public about the result of his medical diagnosis after he cut short his trip to Japan due to "unbearable" pain, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

Duterte arrived in Manila late Tuesday night after attending Emperor Naruhito’s formal ascension to the throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. He was seen using a cane in photographs.

The Palace said Duterte would see his neurologist on Wednesday.

“His consultation with a doctor is aimed at determining the medical condition of his body, as well as finding out whether his previous spinal injury from a past motorcycle accident has been aggravated by his recent fall,” Panelo said in a statement.

Duterte, a fan of big bikes, fell off of a motorcycle at the Presidential Security Group compound a week ago.

His long-time aide, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, said the 74-year-old president only suffered slight injuries. He said the president's hip was aching after the motorcycle mishap.

Upon arrival in Manila, Duterte went to the wake of former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. at the Heritage Park in Taguig City. 

The Palace spokesman again assured that the public that they “need not be apprehensive” about Duterte’s health.

The Constitution provides that the public should be informed of the state of the president’s health “in case of serious illness.”

Early this month, Duterte said he has a rare muscular disease called myasthenia gravis—a rare autoimmune disease that may result in the drooping of eyelids or overall weakness.

READ: Back pain from motorcycle mishap adds to Duterte's health issues

The president has also casually discussed his health problems, including Buerger’s disease and having Barette’s esophagus, to the public in his speeches. Buerger’s disease causes the narrowing of veins and arteries in the extremities while Barett's esophagus, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, is "a condition marked by an abnormality in the lining of the lower esophagus. It is believed to be due to severe, longstanding, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)." — Kristine Joy Patag

