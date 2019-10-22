Ex-PNP chief suggests placing IAS under Napolcom

MANILA, Philippines — While the Internal Affairs Service wants independence from the Philippine National Police, a former PNP chief suggested to instead place the IAS under the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Raul Bacalzo, who served as chief of the PNP from 2010 to 2011, said placing the IAS under Napolcom is the more logical thing to do rather than creating another layer in the police organization.

Napolcom was created under Republic Act 4864, otherwise known as the Police Act of 1966, to provide the foundation for much-needed police reforms in the country. This law also vested Napolcom with the powers of administrative control and supervision over the police force.

“Why not place the IAS under Napolcom, instead of under the PNP? More logical than creating another layer in the organization,” Bacalzo said in his post on Facebook. Bacalzo ranked 12th in Bar examinations.

The IAS wants to be separated from the police force to give it more authority to investigate and prosecute police scalawags.

Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo, IAS chief, is lobbying before Congress to amend Republic Act 8551 – the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act – to make IAS an independent body.

To avoid duplication of work, Triambulo wants the powers of the Napolcom clipped, reducing it to a policymaking body or administrator of the PNP.

While IAS is supposed to be independent, all its personnel are members of the PNP.

Another police general, Rod Purisima de Gracia, opposed the idea of independence as he pointed out that the unit, being “internal,” should still be within the PNP.

Bacalzo also suggested a review of the PNP’s disciplinary system as he noted that there are many disciplining authorities that include the mayors, PLEB (People’s Law Enforcement Board), police commanders from the chief PNP down to the chief of police, Napolcom, IAS, Office of the Ombudsman, Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the President.