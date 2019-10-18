EXPLAINERS
“Perla” was last spotted 790 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.
RAMBB
PAGASA: ‘Perla’ landfall no longer expected
(Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Perla (Neoguri) is not expected to cause “significant high impact” weather over extreme Northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Friday morning.

“Perla”—which remains almost stationary—was last spotted 790 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Based on the tropical storm's latest track, “Perla” is no longer expected to hit any part of Philippine landmass.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect over any part of the county. But occasional gusty conditions may prevail over extreme Northern Luzon until early next week due to northeasterly surface wind flow, PAGASA said.

“However, residents and disaster managers in extreme Northern Luzon are still advised to continue monitoring for updates,” it said.

SkyJet cancelled Manila-Basco-Manila flights (M8 816/817) due to inclement weather.

The state weather also advised against sea travel over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions associated with northeasterly wind flow.

Forecast positions

  • Saturday morning: 610 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • Sunday morning: 510 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Monday morning: 595 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Tuesday morning: 855 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Wednesday morning: 1,100 km northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

