Photo lifted from Facebook shows Darwin Dormitorio. The 20-year-old cadet reportedly died of blunt force trauma due to hazing.
Facebook/Darwin Dormitorio
Highest-ranking PMA cadet quits post over Dormitorio's death
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 11:50am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The highest ranking cadet of the Philippine Military Academy left his post following the death of 20-year-old Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Cadet 1st class Ram Michael Navarro, has resigned from his post as cadet corps brigade commander of PMA Masidlawin Class of 2020, citing command responsibility.

The highest ranking cadet will be replaced by Cadet 1st Class Marion Dale Cordova, effective Thursday, said the outgoing PMA public affairs office chief Major Renan Afan.

Captain Cheryl Tindog, meanwhile, would take over Afan’s post on Thursday.

Afan clarified that Navarro only resigned from his post as the highest military commander in the cadet corps and as class baron but would remain as a cadet.  

He “relinguished his position to share the responsibility over what happened and allow a fresh start of the Corps to initiate far reaching reforms that will follow the new PMA Superintendent’s guidance that PMA must be inspiring future AFP leaders to be warriors with a heart and soul,” the outgoing PMA spokesman explained.

PMA Superintendent Lieutenant General Ronnie Evangelista and PMA Commandant of Cadets Brigadier General Bartolome Bacarro also resigned due to the incident, citing command responsibility.

Seven dismissed cadets, including Axl Rey Sanupao, Christian Zacarias, Rey David John Volante, Julius Carlo Tadena, John Vincent Manalo, Felix Lumbag Jr. and Shalimar Imperial, were charged this week for violating the anti-hazing law in connection to the death of  Dormitorio

Dormitorio’s kin also charged senior actical officers Maj. Rex Bolo and Echo Company tactical officer Capt. Jeffrey Batistiana, who were relieved earlier by the academy from their posts, as accomplices in the hazing that killed Dormitorio.

Assisting physician Major Maria Ofelia Beloy and attending physician Captain Florence Apple Apostol, including PMA Hospital Commander Col. Cesar Candelaria, were charged with dereliction of duty as provided under Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines.

