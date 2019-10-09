SC reminds Robredo, Marcos parties anew of rule vs public remarks on poll protest

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reminded the parties of Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. about making public remarks on the pending electoral protest.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka on Tuesday told reporters: “I would like to again remind the parties and their lawyers to respect the order of the court to not comment or speak to media about the case, following the ‘sub judice’ rule.”

The sub judice rule prohibits parties from discussing a pending case.

Hosaka was asked to comment on statements made by lawyer Romulo Macalintal, Robredo’s counsel, earlier Tuesday. The elections lawyer claimed in an interview with DZMM that the vice president gained 15,000 votes in the recount of ballots from the three pilot provinces.

The SC spokesperson said that he cannot comment on Macalintal’s claims as only the magistrates know the results of the revision or recount in Iloilo, Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental.

“I repeat what I said yesterday, that this case before the [Presidential Electoral Tribunal] is being carefully deliberated by our justices,” Hosaka added in Filipino.

He stressed that the second highest position in the land and who rightfully won the seat are at stake in the case.

“That’s why it is proper that the justices look into the issue and pieces of evidence very carefully and thoroughly,” Hosaka added.

Voting reset to October 15

Hosaka said Tuesday that the tribunal “did not take any action” on the poll protest.

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin earlier said that the case is part of the en banc’s agenda every Tuesday.

Last week, the SC also deferred action on Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa’s report on the initial recount that would be the basis on whether the case would be dismissed or the tribunal would continue the revision of ballots from 24 other provinces and cities identified in the electoral case.

The SC is set to meet for a full court session on October 15.

Marcos, Robredo slapped with fines in 2018

In June 2018, the tribunal slapped the two parties with fines of P50,000 each for their public comments on the case.

The tribunal’s order came over statements made by Macalintal and Marcos as the PET started the revision of ballots.

Marcos was quick to claim that their camp, on the first day of recount, found that there were wet ballots and missing audit logs from the clustered ballots of the Municipality of Bato, Camarines Sur.

Macalintal rebutted and said that Marcos’ observations do not constitute proof of electoral fraud.