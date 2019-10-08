EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The recount of the votes from Camarines Sur, Negors Oriental and Iloilo—Marcos’ identified three pilot provinces—started April 2, 2018.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
PET defers voting on Marcos poll protest to October 15
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 01:26 p.m.) — The Supreme Court sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal has reset voting on the former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The voting was reset to October 15, a source told Philstar.com.

Supreme Court Public Information Office spokesperson Brian Hosaka confirmed to reporters that "the PET did not take any action on the Vice Presidential Election Protest Case during the tribunal’s session today."

He said the case "remains pending and is still being deliberated by the members of the tribunal."

Last week, the SC also deferred action on Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa’s report on Marcos’ poll protest.

Caguioa is the member-in-charge of the case.

The justice submitted his report on the results of the recount in Marcos’ three pilot provinces—Iloilo, Negros Oriental and Camarines Sur—on September 9, but the SC has yet to vote on it.

The recount result will determine whether Marcos’ protest will be dismissed or not. If there is a big discrepancy between the official tally and figures from the revision, the PET would expand the coverage of the recount to 24 other provinces and cities, covering 30,000 poll precincts.

Rule 65 of the PET rules provides: “If upon examination of such ballots and proof, and after making reasonable allowances, the Tribunal is convinced that, taking all circumstances into account, the protestant or counter-protestant will most probably fail to make out his case, the protest may forthwith be dismissed, without further consideration of the other provinces mentioned in the protest.”

Marcos filed the electoral protest in June 2016 to contest Robredo’s win where she lead a little over 260,000 votes in the vice presidential race.

BONGBONG MAROCS ISAGANI GAPOL AND COLOY GAYDA POLL PROTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How activists respond to being tagged as rebels
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
In 2019 alone, at least a hundred national and community-based organizations and “numerous” individuals have been...
Headlines
Duterte, military VIPs to have luxury jet
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
President Duterte and other senior government and military officials will soon enjoy the luxury of riding a $36.999-million...
Headlines
Manila ranks 3rd among cities with lowest qualities of life
1 day ago
Manila ranks 3rd among 56 cities in the world with the lowest quality of life, according to research by Deutsche Bank.
Headlines
Bersamin denies being partial to administration
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Days before his retirement, Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin has defended his voting record in the Supreme Court and cried foul...
Headlines
Albayalde on issue of ninja cops: Let’s move on
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Stressing that there is no concrete proof linking him to the illegal drug trade, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Court allows Ressa to to file demurrer plea that may lead to cyberlibel case dismissal
2 hours ago
This means that Ressa is allowed to file a demurrer to evidence, a legal challenge to the sufficiency of the prosecution’s...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Bill filed to regulate parking fees
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The proposed Parking Fees Regulation Act will restrict business-owned parking facilities from imposing unreasonable parking...
Headlines
13 hours ago
US a bit insecure over Russian ties — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s effort to seek stronger ties with Russia may impel the United States to give the Philippines...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Robredo to PET: Release initial recount results
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo is asking the Presidential Electoral Tribunal for a copy of the summary and committee...
Headlines
13 hours ago
With Russian honorary doctorate, Duterte preaches about climate change
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has stressed the need for the Philippines and the rest of the world to address the issues hounding the environment...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with