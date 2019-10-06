Duterte returns from 5-day official visit to Russia

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte Sunday arrived from his five-day official visit to Russia, a trip that he said affirmed the Philippines' independent foreign policy.

Duterte said his second visit to Russia, a non-traditional partner of the Philippines, reaffirmed Manila's "strong commitment to a robust and comprehensive partnership" with Moscow "on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and pragmatism."

"This visit generated greater momentum for the Philippines-Russia relations. (This) is a key element of our thrust to rebalance Philippine foreign policy towards independence, balance, and diplomatic agility," the president in a speech delivered at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City.

"The gains we have made in this visit bring us a step closer to our objective of a stable, comfortable, and secure life for all Filipinos. That is my vision for and bounden duty to the nation and I will do everything to achieve that," he added.

Duterte said the two countries have agreed to broaden and deepen our ties in all areas of cooperation, including security and defense, trade and investment, agriculture, energy, science and technology and socio-cultural exchanges.

The Philippines and Russia also signed bilateral cooperation agreements on the peaceful uses of energy, scientific research, health, culture and foreign policy consultations, areas that Duterte said are important in securing the Philippines' strategic interests.

One of the agreements signed is a deal on the exploration of possible cooperation in the construction of nuclear power plants. Duterte could not give a definite policy statement on the matter Sunday, saying it requires consultations with the cabinet. He merely said that his administration would adopt a proposal that would be favorable to the government's interests.

"Public interest must be the rule," Duterte said.

More than P620 million in business deals were also signed during the trip.

"The reinvigorated friendship with Russia is starting to bear fruits," Duterte said.

"This is only the beginning. The horizon is wide. There is room for significant growth," he added.

Duterte said Russia recently accredited two additional Philippine fishery establishments, a move that would allow Filipino fishing companies to export products to Moscow and the larger market of the Eurasian bloc.

The highlights of the Philippine leader's visit include bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, attendance at the forum of the Valdai Discussion Club together with Putin and the leaders of Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, his visit to the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, which gave him a doctorate degree, and his attendance at the Philippines-Russia Business Forum.

"I shared our views on the evolving world order and the need to build partnerships on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect in order to maintain global peace and stability," Duterte said.

"I emphasized that solving global challenges requires genuine cooperation without political preconditions," he added.

Duterte capped his visit with a meeting with the Filipino community in Russia, where he vowed to work with Russian authorities to come up with an agreement that would legitimize the stay of migrant workers with visa issues.