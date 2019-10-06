SC suspends Gadon over foul language

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Larry Gadon was ordered suspended from the practice of law last June for using abusive language, Supreme Court documents only recently made available showed.

A 10-page ruling dated June 26 showed that the high court's second division found the lawyer guilty of “of culpable violation” of the lawyers’ Code of Professional Responsibility and suspended him for three months. The lawyers' CPR is the code of ethics of law practitioners.

Gadon violated Rule 8.01, Canon 8 of the CPR, which prohibits abusive behavior and offensive language in professional matters.

"[T]here is a strong showing that Atty. Gadon had failed to conduct himself toward his fellow lawyer with that courtesy that all have the right to expect," documents said.

The ruling also said that Gadon's words painted the justice in a bad light, particularly after he described the use of legal options as "requir[ing] a lot of resources." These insinuations, documents said, "tramp the integrity and dignity of the justice system."

The decision to suspend Gadon stemmed from a 2009 disbarment case filed against him by dermatologist Helen Joselina Mendoza.

Practicing law amid suspension?

Despite the suspension, however, the failed senatorial candidate still represented whistleblower Peter Joemel Advincula throughout the controversy surrounding the Bikoy videos.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Gadon said that he only served as Advincula's "personal legal counsel adviser."

Gadon added that since he was not yet given the ruling, which was already available publicly on the SC website, the suspension was not yet implemented.

In the ruling, the attorney was given a "stern warning" that any similar acts committed in the future would be approached with more severity.

"Every lawyer is required to act with courtesy at all times, even towards the adverse parties," the ruling asserted. "The adversarial nature of our legal system does not sanction an attorney's use of foul or intemperate language, whether spoken or in pleadings."

Gadon rose to prominence when he filed an impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

He went viral on social media after he was recorded hurling profanities at supporters of the Chief Justice. He is currently facing at least four other disbarment complaints.