EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center in Quezon City.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Ombudsman asked to take over WellMed 'ghost' dialysis case
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The lawyer of the two whistleblowers in the “ghost dialysis” scam linked to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has asked the Office of the Ombudsman to take over the custody of his clients.

Lawyer Harry Roque, counsel of Edwin Roberto and Liezel De Leon, said he will ask the Ombudsman “to extend witness protection to them since [Witness Protection Program is not] available for [Metropolitan Trial Court] cases.”

Roberto is a former employee of WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center while De Leon is a PhilHealth official.

The two were arrested Thursday night, by virtue of the warrant issued by the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court.

“They lost WPP when the RTC dismissed [the case],” Roque said.

Roberto, De Leon, WellMed owner Bryan Christopher Sy and several others are facing charges of complex crime of estafa through falsification of public and/or official documents.

The Department of Justice initially filed the case before a regional trial court but the case was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court 219 ruled that the case should have been filed before a first level court as those have jurisdiction over a case that imposes a maximum penalty of six years of imprisonment, such as estafa.

READ: RTC: Cases vs WellMed owner, whistleblowers filed at wrong court

The DOJ re-filed it before a metropolitan court, but Roque explained that witness protection only applies for “serious crimes.”

Charges levelled against Roberto and De Leon only carry a maximum penalty of six years and do not constitute grave felony.

Malversation?

Roque insisted that he will ask the Ombudsman to investigate the case for a possible malversation charge.

The charge stemmed from a complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation.

According to the NBI's complaint, Roberto narrated in his sworn affidavit that on March 30, 2016, Sy ordered him "to try to charge a dialysis billing amounting to P2,600 PhilHealth claims of dead individuals."

Roberto also alleged that prior to his resignation in March 2018, "a total amount of P600,000 composing 200 dialysis sessions were settled by PhilHealth to WellMed Dialysis & Laboratory Center Corporation."

PhilHealth officials, including president and chief executive officer Roy Ferrer, have resigned over the controversy.

The NBI has also named 21 PhilHealth officials as respondents in a separate criminal complaint, but the DOJ has yet to resolve that.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HARRY ROQUE PHILHEALTH WELLMED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate panel jails ‘ninja cop’ chief
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
For “lying” and being “evasive,” the Senate yesterday cited in contempt a police officer who led the...
Headlines
PDEA chief, family receiving death threats
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general Aaron Aquino disclosed yesterday that he and his family have been receiving...
Headlines
Whistleblowers in WellMed case arrested, lawyer says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Lawyer Harry Roque explained that the two whistleblowers lost the benefits of the Witness Protection Program after the case...
Headlines
Unkempt? Palace defends Duterte’s loose necktie
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Malacañang shrugged off criticism that President Duterte was a bit unkempt when he wore a loose tie during his meeting...
Headlines
Philippines, Russia vow stronger defense cooperation
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin last night agreed to pursue stronger defense cooperation between their...
Headlines
Latest
48 minutes ago
Farmers' groups gather signatures vs Rice Tariffication Law
By Ratziel San Juan | 48 minutes ago
RA 11203 removed quantitative restrictions on the volume of imported rice. Bantay Bigas, which monitors rice prices, said...
Headlines
2 hours ago
'Drug war' victims' kin file additional communication vs Duterte at ICC
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The relatives of those killed in the government’s bloody anti-drug campaign filed another supplemental pleading to boost...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Imee Marcos files bill renaming Ilocos Norte SUC after her late father
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos filed in mid-September a bill that would rename a state university in Ilocos Norte after her father,...
Headlines
3 hours ago
'Hang me, shoot me': Duterte takes responsibility for 'drug war' consequences
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Defending his crackdown against illegal drugs, President Rodrigo Duterte declared that he takes full responsibility for all...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Philippines a 'very important partner,' Russia's Putin says
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“I would like to highlight that the Philippines is a very important partner of Russia in Asia," Putin said of the bilaterial...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with