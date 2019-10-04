EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte bids farewell to the members of the send-off party as he prepares to board a plane at the Vnukovo Military Base Airport in Moscow, Russia on Oct. 2, 2019.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez
'Hang me, shoot me': Duterte takes responsibility for 'drug war' consequences
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines – Defending his crackdown against illegal drugs, President Rodrigo Duterte declared that he takes full responsibility for all the consequences of his war on drugs.

Speaking at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, Russia, the president said he is the only person responsible for the drug war.

Duterte's drug war has been receiving criticisms from the international community due to thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings and summary executions linked to the anti-narcotics campaign.

"If someday somebody has to be hanged, I will be happy. I will even put the noose on my neck and say 'go ahead' or if you want to shoot me in a firing squad, fine," Duterte said.

The president added that it would be an honor for him to be in the same situation as the country's national hero Jose Rizal, who was executed by a firing squad in December 1896.

"I do not aspire for honor. I do not aspire to be known. I'm just a citizen, a worker of government and I will do what I have to do to protect the people especially the next generation," the president told the forum.

'I am not a killer'

Despite previously announcing that he used to personally kill suspected criminals when he was Davao City mayor, Duterte told the Valdai Forum that he is not a killer.

"I am not a killer... I have yet to kill one human being. When I say 'I will kill you' that's a statement coming from the mouth," Duterte said.

In September. presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo saud that the president does not mean he will kill someone if he says he will kill someone.

“When he says ‘I’ll kill you’, it means he will pursue you to the ends of the Earth and put you behind bars. Now if you resist, oh that’s the time you will be killed – in defense," he said then.

In December 2016, Duterte said in a speech before business executives that he used to go around Davao City on a motorcycle to look for criminals.

"I go around in Davao with a motorcycle, with a big bike around and I would just patrol the streets and looking for trouble also. I was really looking for an encounter to be able to kill," Duterte said almost three years ago.

Vitaliano Aguirre II, Justice secretary at the time, however, said Duterte was only exaggerating killings of criminals to send a warning to lawbreakers.

"The president always resorts to hyperbole, he always exaggerates just to put his message across," Aguirre said.

HUMAN RIGHTS RODRIGO DUTERTE RUSSIA VALDAI FORUM WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate panel jails ‘ninja cop’ chief
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
For “lying” and being “evasive,” the Senate yesterday cited in contempt a police officer who led the...
Headlines
PDEA chief, family receiving death threats
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general Aaron Aquino disclosed yesterday that he and his family have been receiving...
Headlines
Unkempt? Palace defends Duterte’s loose necktie
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Malacañang shrugged off criticism that President Duterte was a bit unkempt when he wore a loose tie during his meeting...
Headlines
Philippines, Russia vow stronger defense cooperation
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin last night agreed to pursue stronger defense cooperation between their...
Headlines
Bersamin: No vote yet on VP protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin yesterday refused to confirm or deny that the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
Lawmakers: Use P29 B from CCT to help farmers
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
House leaders are pushing for the use of some P29 billion from the government’s conditional cash transfer (CCT) program...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Chinese presence in WPS won’t deter Philippines maritime patrol’
By Jaime Laude | 12 hours ago
The growing presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea will not stop the Armed Forces of the Philippines from...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Bacolod bans pork from Luzon
By Gilbert Bayoran | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. continues to have problems with provinces – including Cebu, Bohol...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Thousands of sick Bilibid prisoners die yearly’
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Thousands of inmates in the New Bilibid Prison die every year due to various ailments, the medical chief of the state penitentiary...
Headlines
12 hours ago
DILG readies administrative raps vs ‘drug queen’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday said they were preparing administrative charges against alleged...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with