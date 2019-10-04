WATCH: A look inside modern jeepney prototypes

MANILA, Philippines — More than a year before the government officially replaces the traditional jeepneys with modern ones, several manufacturers already adapted with the shift.

According to the Department of Tourism, the modern jeepneys are “environment-friendly, guided by technology, manned by disciplined and law-abiding drivers, and using rationalized routes."

This is because the new public utility vehicles are required to carry Euro 4 compliant diesel engines. Euro 4 is the globally accepted European emission standards for vehicles.

Several transport groups are opposing the modernization of public utility vehicles because modern jeepneys costs up to P2.2 million.

The government, however, said the transport operators would be given P80,000 subsidy to purchase the modern jeepneys. They also encouraged them to join “cooperatives” or micro-financing agents to avail of discounts and financial assistance.

At the country’s first Roads and Traffic Expo, Philstar.com surveyed five modern jeepney prototypes made by both local and international manufacturers.