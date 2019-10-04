EXPLAINERS
WATCH: A look inside modern jeepney prototypes
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 6:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than a year before the government officially replaces the traditional jeepneys with modern ones, several manufacturers already adapted with the shift.

According to the Department of Tourism, the modern jeepneys are “environment-friendly, guided by technology, manned by disciplined and law-abiding drivers, and using rationalized routes."

This is because the new public utility vehicles are required to carry Euro 4 compliant diesel engines. Euro 4 is the globally accepted European emission standards for vehicles.

Several transport groups are opposing the modernization of public utility vehicles because modern jeepneys costs up to P2.2 million.

READ: Franchise of jeepneys only a privilege, DOTr says

The government, however, said the transport operators would be given P80,000 subsidy to purchase the modern jeepneys. They also encouraged them to join “cooperatives” or micro-financing agents to avail of discounts and financial assistance.

At the country’s first Roads and Traffic Expo, Philstar.com surveyed five modern jeepney prototypes made by both local and international manufacturers.

