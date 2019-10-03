Two LRT-1 stations closed due to ‘mechanical issue’

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Line 1 closed two of its stations Thursday morning, a day after the operations of two other rail systems in Metro Manila were disrupted by power supply problems.

LRT-1 management said its Balintawak and Roosevelt stations—both in Quezon City—will be closed until further notice “due to extended servicing needed for the mechanical issue we encountered this morning.”

But the Monumento and Baclaran stations continue to be operational, train authorities said.

“Rest assured we are doing our best to finish the repair in the soonest possible time and update everyone. We apologize again for the inconvenience,” LRT-1 management said.

The trains of the Light Rain Transit Line 2 stopped running at around 9:43 a.m. after lightning struck the rail line’s Gilmore station and power transformers at the J. Ruiz and Cubao stations “tripped and disrupted the system’s power supply.”

At least 508 passengers were forced to walk along the railroad tracks between the Ayala and Taft Avenue stations of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 when a train stalled due to a power supply problem. — Gaea Katreena Cabico