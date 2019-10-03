PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows Light Rail Management Corporation President and CEO Juan Alfonsoo and LRMC COO Rodolfo Chansuyco inspecting a coach at Doroteo Jose station in Recto, Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Two LRT-1 stations closed due to ‘mechanical issue’
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 11:08am

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Line 1 closed two of its stations Thursday morning, a day after the operations of two other rail systems in Metro Manila were disrupted by power supply problems.

LRT-1 management said its Balintawak and Roosevelt stations—both in Quezon City—will be closed until further notice “due to extended servicing needed for the mechanical issue we encountered this morning.”

But the Monumento and Baclaran stations continue to be operational, train authorities said.

“Rest assured we are doing our best to finish the repair in the soonest possible time and update everyone. We apologize again for the inconvenience,” LRT-1 management said.

The trains of the Light Rain Transit Line 2 stopped running at around 9:43 a.m. after lightning struck the rail line’s Gilmore station and power transformers at the J. Ruiz and Cubao stations “tripped and disrupted the system’s power supply.”

At least 508 passengers were forced to walk along the railroad tracks between the Ayala and Taft Avenue stations of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 when a train stalled due to a power supply problem. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LRT-1
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DFA chief orders filing of protest over Chinese ships near Ayungin Shoal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has ordered the filing of a diplomatic protest over the entry of Chinese vessels...
Headlines
Medvedev welcomes Duterte to ‘bigger, better’ white house
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in this city last night.
Headlines
US cancels visa of ‘drug queen’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The return to the country and eventual arrest of alleged drug queen Guia Gomez-Castro loom after the United States cancelled...
Headlines
Magalong says he is receiving death threats
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong yesterday warned “hell will break loose” on those who want to silence him...
Headlines
You can’t eliminate hazing – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Despite signing a law imposing stiffer penalties on hazing, President Duterte has admitted that the practice cannot be eliminated...
Headlines
Latest
1 minute ago
Chief Justice Bersamin: No definite voting yet on Marcos poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 minute ago
“There is no definite voting yet or anything that happened in that particular case [Marcos poll protest],” the...
Headlines
29 minutes ago
New drug enforcement body will 'upgrade' PDEA — Sotto
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 29 minutes ago
Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday clarified that his proposal to create a new Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority...
Headlines
1 hour ago
LIVE: Senate resumes probe into GCTA, 'ninja cops' – Day 8
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
The blue ribbon committee and the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, both chaired by Sen. Richard Gordon, resume the joint...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Albayalde: I will not resign
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Despite being linked by a former colleague to so-called ninja cops at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Philippine National Police...
Headlines
12 hours ago
DOE to oil firms: Explain rollback calculations
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Oil companies may face charges if their recent price adjustments are proven to be unreasonable, an official of the Department...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with