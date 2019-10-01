Robredo hopeful for 'favorable decision' in Marcos poll protest

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said she is hopeful that the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, will issue a favorable decision in the electoral protest against her by former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
The tribunal has yet to
"We are hoping for the best," Robredo said, adding that she is looking forward to a speedy resolution of the case.
The vice president noted that as long as the case is pending, it can be a vehicle for propaganda, which she dubbed as "fake news."
'Test of electoral process'
Robredo also stressed that the impending decision of the tribunal would serve as a test for the entire electoral process and the justice system.
"
The vice president emphasized that the court's decision will
"Ito
(This is the electoral process that brought over sitting officials today. So if we don't believe in the electoral process, it's
Earlier this month, the PET announced that it had finished the recount of ballots concerned in the poll protest of Marcos.
The tribunal, however, has not yet taken any action on the case but ordered the camps of Marcos and Robredo to
- Latest
- Trending