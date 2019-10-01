Robredo hopeful for 'favorable decision' in Marcos poll protest

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said she is hopeful that the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, will issue a favorable decision in the electoral protest against her by former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The tribunal has yet to issue a decision on the protest of Marcos, who sought a recount in three pilot provinces — Camarines, Negros Oriental and Iloilo. The court on Tuesday deferred voting on the ruling on the protest to October 8.

"We are hoping for the best," Robredo said, adding that she is looking forward to a speedy resolution of the case.

The vice president noted that as long as the case is pending, it can be a vehicle for propaganda, which she dubbed as "fake news."

'Test of electoral process'

Robredo also stressed that the impending decision of the tribunal would serve as a test for the entire electoral process and the justice system.

" Ang pinaka -issue dito is bigger than both of us, so ganoon siya kahalaga (The main issue here is bigger than both of us, so it is very important)," Robredo said.

The vice president emphasized that the court's decision will have an impact on the credibility of the 2016 national elections.

"Ito iyong electoral process na nagpanalo sa mga nakaupo na mga officials ngayon . So kapag hindi natin tiniwalaan iyong electoral process, parang sinasabi natin na iyong lahat na nakaupo ngayon , huwad ," she said.

(This is the electoral process that brought over sitting officials today. So if we don't believe in the electoral process, it's like saying that those who are sitting now are frauds.)

Earlier this month, the PET announced that it had finished the recount of ballots concerned in the poll protest of Marcos.