Former party-list nominee Mocha Uson goes to OWWA

MANILA, Philippines — Esther Margaux "Mocha" Uson, who ran in the May polls to represent AA Kasosyo party-list at the House of Representatives, was appointed deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration earlier this month.

OWWA is an agency of the Department of Labor and Employment.

According to its website, OWWA is in charge of developing and implementing welfare programs for overseas Filipino workers and "is present in all three stages of migration: pre-departure, on-site, and upon arrival"

"Before the first-time workers leave, OWWA educates them on the realities of overseas work. They also undergo basic language training. Abroad, OWWA assists the OFWs whenever they encounter concerns with their employers . Finally, when the OFW is back, OWWA is ready with its livelihood trainings and programs for the OFWs’ reintegration," OWWA also says.

AA Kasosyo nominee

Uson was the first nominee of AA Kasosyo party-list, which she said "seeks to support Filipinos in achieving their idea of sustainable development, i.e. through livelihood and entrepreneurship programs that Filipinos can utilize and enjoy."

The party-list failed to get enough votes for a seat at the House of Representatives, which presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in May could have been because she had been overconfident.

"Baka she was overconfident considering na she has five million followers and most of them are overseas na bumuboto. Kasi alam ko nangangampaniya siya for others," he said.

(Maybe she was overconfident considering that she has 5 million followers and most of them are overseas voters. I also know she campaigned for others)

He also said then that voters may not have associated the party-list with Uson, who is known for being a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Hindi naman Mocha party-list e. Siguro kung Mocha party-list baka overwhelming (It’s not called Mocha party-list. Had it been Mocha party-list it may have gotten overwhelming votes),” Panelo said.

According to the 1987 Constitution, "no candidate who has lost in any election, shall within one year after such election, be appointed to any office in the Government or any Government-owned or controlled corporations or in any of their subsidiaries."

However, Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez clarified that the one-year-ban does not apply to party-lists. — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) September 30, 2019

Uson was previously an assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, and was with the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board before that.