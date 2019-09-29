PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In a letter dated Sept. 25 addressed to committee chair Sen. Cynthia Villar, Rosendo So said the ASF that has been officially confirmed to have entered the country early this month continues to wreak havoc on the P416-billion hog industry.
AFP/File
‘Probe DA officers for failure to contain ASF problems’
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - September 29, 2019 - 12:00am

ROSALES, Pangasinan, Philippines — The chairman of Samahan ng Industriyang Agrikultura (SINAG) has asked the Senate committee on agriculture to probe the alleged failure of some officials to implement quarantine measures and preventive actions that could have contained the threat of the African swine fever (ASF) at its onset.

In a letter dated Sept. 25 addressed to committee chair Sen. Cynthia Villar, Rosendo So said the ASF that has been officially confirmed to have entered the country early this month continues to wreak havoc on the P416-billion hog industry.

He added that they have been coordinating closely with the present leadership at the Department of Agriculture (DA) to minimize the spread of the virus and work on ways for its total eradication.

“There is, however, persistent reports in the communities within and around ground zero (in Rodriguez, Rizal) that abnormal mortality of pigs have actually started since the months of June and July,” So noted.

He said that at that time the DA was under a different leader.

“Had this been acted upon officially at that time, through quarantine measures and preventive actions from concerned agencies, the threat of ASF could have been contained at the onset,” So stressed.

SINAG wanted the Senate committee to look into these reports and, if found credible, recommend the filing of appropriate charges against government officials who abdicated their duties to protect the hog industry.

“We view these inactions as economic sabotage for maliciously wanting to destroy the hog industry,” So said.

He also requested the committee to invite appropriate resource persons to shed light on the series of activities at the DA in relation to its Administrative Circular No. 01 series of 2017 that governs the rules and regulations on the allocation, importation and utilization of frozen Indian buffalo meat.

Seized pigs

Meanwhile, blood samples taken from pigs seized in Mapandan here on Thursday turned positive for ASF.

The pigs, which came from Bustos, Bulacan, were brought to Mapandan by a trader.

In a news conference late afternoon yesterday, Gov. Amado Espino III confirmed that out of the 30 samples, 15 were positive of ASF.

Espino told newsmen that he immediately called for a meeting with local government officials to implement proper  disposal of the pigs in coordination with the  Department of Agriculture.

Espino added that they are strictly monitoring the town, especially barangay Baloling, where most pigs from Bulacan were brought.

On the other hand, he said five pigs confiscated and condemned in Calasiao town were tested negative from ASF. – With Cesar Ramirez

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAMAHAN NG INDUSTRIYANG AGRIKULTURA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Freed convicts who surrendered walk out of prison
12 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the release of the first of the two batches of 52 persons deprived of liberty who turned...
Headlines
Andanar: Maria Ressa ‘remains out of touch with the political realities’
8 hours ago
Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Saturday slammed Rappler CEO Maria Ressa for making “baseless...
Headlines
‘Drug queen gave away SUVs to cops’
By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
At least six policemen are on the payroll of suspected “drug queen” Guia Gomez Castro, with all of them getting...
Headlines
Manila police chief threatens to kill ‘ninja’ cops
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Manila’s police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao yesterday warned he would kill any of his men involved in the illegal...
Headlines
‘China has greater stake in ensuring SCS peace, stability’
By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
With much of Chinese trade passing through the South China Sea, Beijing has a “greater stake” in ensuring peace...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Murder raps mulled vs PMA ‘torturers’
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
On top of possible violations of the Anti-Hazing law, the cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) suspected of assaulting...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Miriam Defensor-Santiago as female icon of 21st century
1 hour ago
She was one of the most decorated female icons of our time and the most sought after Filipino public figure of the 21st ...
Headlines
1 hour ago
‘Godparents are a child’s 2nd parents, not the provider of Christmas gifts’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has reminded godparents of their responsibility as second guardian to their...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Sotto slams US senators over ‘Leila’ ban
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators lashed back at their United States counterparts for interfering in Philippine affairs by seeking to prohibit entry...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Pump prices rolled back
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Motorists can expect a relief from the recent major fuel price hikes as pump prices will be rolled back next week.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with