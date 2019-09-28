‘China has greater stake in ensuring SCS peace, stability’

MANILA, Philippines — With much of Chinese trade passing through the South China Sea, Beijing has a “greater stake” in ensuring peace and stability in the major sealane than any other nation, its envoy has said.

Speaking at the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in Makati City Thursday night, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua also said Beijing remains committed to maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“More than 60 percent of China’s foreign trade and energy supplies pass through the South China Sea, so China has a greater stake in safeguarding the peace and stability of the South China Sea than any other country,” Zhao said.

The Chinese ambassador said his government “would like to work together with the Philippines” and “give full play to existing mechanisms such as the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM) and Joint Coast Guard Committee (JCGC) to properly manage our differences.”

“We would also like to make concerted efforts with the Philippines to promote substantial progress of the joint exploration of oil and gas,” he added.

Zhao said Beijing would also continue to support the Philippines as country coordinator of China-ASEAN dialogue relations and hopes for the conclusion of the Code of Conduct (COC) consultations during its tenure.

The COC, he said, aims to turn the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and prosperity.

Zhao said China is committed to being “a good neighbor, a good partner, a good friend of the Philippines.”

“It is our belief that South China Sea issue is not the sum total of China-Philippines relations, nor disputes the sum total of South China Sea issue,” he maintained.

He said China is now the largest export market of Philippine bananas, bringing income of $345 million to local banana growers.

He added that China is ready to send experts to the Philippines to transfer agricultural and fishery technology, “so the Philippine farmers and fishermen can directly enjoy the dividends of China-Philippines relations.”